'Sack Pradhan, Apologise': Rahul Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi's Late-Night Video On NEET-UG Paper Leak Row

PM Modi (L) & Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi (R) | File Pic

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video message on the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, accusing the government of failing to address students’ concerns and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Responding to PM Modi’s late-night video message on the issue, Gandhi said students were seeking accountability from the Education Minister and alleged that the Prime Minister’s address did not address their demands.

Sharing his reaction on social media platform X, he wrote, "Mr. Modi, our students are demanding Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation."

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He further criticised the Prime Minister’s message, saying, "Don’t insult their intelligence with this pathetic midnight video."

Gandhi also listed three demands, including the removal of the Education Minister, action against those accused of assaulting protesting students, and an apology.

He wrote:

1. Sack Pradhan.

2. Punish those who beat students.

3. Apologise

The Congress MP’s remarks came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through a video, addressed the NEET-UG paper leak row, stating that the Centre had taken strict action against those involved and was working on measures to prevent examination fraud.

In a video message posted on his official Instagram account, Modi acknowledged the concerns of students and their families, calling paper leaks a serious issue that had affected lakhs of students.

"Friends, I know that paper leak is not an ordinary issue. It is very painful for lakhs of students and their families," the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting the government’s response over the past two-and-a-half months, Modi said those responsible for the paper leak had been arrested and were now in jail. He added that the government’s priority was to ensure that students did not lose an academic year due to the controversy.

"It was very important to conduct the examinations immediately," he said, adding that the government mobilised resources to conduct examinations for around 22 lakh students. Modi also said the results were declared on July 19, following which students across the country started receiving admission offers and selection confirmations.

However, the Prime Minister said the government was not satisfied with merely conducting examinations and declaring results. He said steps were being taken to strengthen the system and ensure quicker action in future paper leak cases.

Read Also Centre Reshuffles Top Education Bureaucrats Amid NEET Paper Leak Row

Modi said he had directed officials to prepare a proposal for a fast-track judicial mechanism to deal with examination leak cases. According to him, the proposal received approval after officials worked through the day and would be discussed by the Union Cabinet on Friday.

He further said the government would seek to introduce and pass the proposed legislation when Parliament reconvenes for the second week of the ongoing session on Monday.