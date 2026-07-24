 'Tomorrow, There Will Be Discussion In Cabinet': PM Modi Releases Late Night VIDEO On NEET-UG Paper Leak Row
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'Tomorrow, There Will Be Discussion In Cabinet': PM Modi Releases Late Night VIDEO On NEET-UG Paper Leak Row

PM Modi said the Centre has taken strict action over paper leak cases, including arrests of accused persons and steps to ensure students do not lose an academic year. He announced plans to introduce a fast-track judicial mechanism and new legislation to expedite trials in examination fraud cases, with the proposal set to be discussed by the Union Cabinet before being brought in Parliament.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Friday, July 24, 2026, 12:34 AM IST
'Tomorrow, There Will Be Discussion In Cabinet': PM Modi Releases Late Night VIDEO On NEET-UG Paper Leak Row
'Tomorrow, There Will Be Discussion In Cabinet': PM Modi Releases Late Night VIDEO On NEET-UG Paper Leak Row | PM Modi's Instagram & File Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Centre has taken stringent steps following the paper leak controversy, including arresting the accused, ensuring that students did not lose an academic year, and preparing legislation to fast-track cases related to examination leaks.

In a video message posted on his official Instagram account, Modi acknowledged the distress caused by the issue, calling paper leaks "not an ordinary issue" and saying they had deeply affected lakhs of students and their families.

"Friends, I know that paper leak is not an ordinary issue. It is very painful for lakhs of students and their families," the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting the government's response over the past two-and-a-half months, Modi said those responsible for the paper leak had been arrested and were now in jail. He added that the government's foremost priority was to ensure that students did not lose an academic year because of the controversy.

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"It was very important to conduct the examinations immediately," he said, adding that the government mobilised its resources to facilitate examinations for around 22 lakh students. The Prime Minister also noted that the examination results were declared on July 19 and that students across the country had since begun receiving admission offers and selection confirmations.

However, he stressed that the government was not satisfied with merely completing the examinations and declaring the results.

The Prime Minister said that he had directed the concerned departments to prepare a proposal for a fast-track judicial mechanism to deal with paper leak cases. According to him, the departments worked through the day and secured approval late on Thursday night.

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