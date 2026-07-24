Sonam Wangchuk Ends Fast After PM Modi Releases Late-Night Video Assuring Discussion On NEET-UG Paper Leak In Cabinet |

Climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday ended his hunger strike after Union Minister JP Nadda and Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh visited him at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana and helped him break his fast.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The development came amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the NEET-UG paper leak, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi releasing a late-night video message addressing the issue and outlining the Centre’s measures to tackle examination-related fraud.

In his video message posted on his official Instagram account, Prime Minister Modi said the government had taken stringent action following the paper leak controversy, including the arrest of those involved, ensuring that students did not lose an academic year, and preparing legislation to fast-track cases linked to examination leaks.

Acknowledging the concerns of students and their families, Modi said paper leaks were a serious matter that had caused distress among lakhs of students.

"Friends, I know that paper leak is not an ordinary issue. It is very painful for lakhs of students and their families," the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting the government’s response over the past two-and-a-half months, Modi said those responsible for the paper leak had been arrested and were currently in jail. He added that the government’s immediate priority was to ensure that students did not suffer an academic setback due to the controversy.

"It was very important to conduct the examinations immediately," he said, adding that the government mobilised its resources to facilitate examinations for around 22 lakh students. The Prime Minister also noted that the examination results were declared on July 19 and that students across the country had since started receiving admission offers and selection confirmations.

However, the Prime Minister stressed that conducting examinations and declaring results was not the only objective, stating that the government was working towards strengthening the system to prevent such incidents in the future.

He said he had directed the concerned departments to prepare a proposal for a fast-track judicial mechanism to deal with paper leak cases. According to him, the departments worked through the day and secured approval for the proposal late on Thursday night.

The Prime Minister further said the proposal would be discussed in the Union Cabinet on Friday and would be finalised after considering suggestions from Cabinet ministers.

He added that the government would seek to introduce and pass the proposed legislation when Parliament reconvenes for the second week of the ongoing session on Monday.