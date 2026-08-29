'Bhai Is Secular': Salman Khan's Sister Arpita Khan Performs Aarti In Front of Jesus' Last Supper Painting During Raksha Bandhan; Fans REACT

Salman Khan's Rakhi Celebration In Front Of Jesus Painting Goes Viral | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sisters, Alvira Khan and Arpita Khan Sharma. Known for sharing a close bond with his siblings, Salman joined his sisters for the festive celebrations. Following the gathering at Alvira’s home, Arpita shared glimpses of the special occasion on social media.

Salman Khan's Rakhi Celebration In Front Of Jesus Painting Goes Viral

While the brother-sister bond immediately caught fans’ attention, the setting of the ceremony sparked additional interest. The celebrations took place indoors, with a colourful artwork prominently displayed behind Salman and Arpita. The painting is a depiction of The Last Supper, painted by Leonardo da Vinci, showing Jesus with the Twelve Apostles. The artwork created an unusual and visually striking backdrop to the traditional Indian festival.

Check out the viral video:

In the video shared by Arpita, she can be seen performing aarti in front of the artwork before tying a rakhi to Salman. Fans on social media praised the blend of cultural and religious imagery, with many describing the moment as a reflection of inclusivity and secular values.

Fans React

Soon after the video went viral, fans flooded the comments section with reactions praising the moment. One user wrote, "Only bhai can bring 3 religions in one frame!" Another commented, "Arpita + Salman + Jesus, badi secular si mohol hai."

A third fan wrote, "Muslim celebrating Hindu festival in front of Jesus, secularism ulta pro max." Another simply reacted, “Rakshabandhan, it’s done, bro!"

Work Front

Salman Khan will return as the host of the 20th season of Bigg Boss Hindi, which is set to premiere in September.

The actor is also awaiting the release of Maatrubhumi, which stars him alongside Chitrangda Singh.

Salman's upcoming action film with producer Dil Raju has reportedly been titled Monster. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the pan-India project also stars Nayanthara and is targeting an Eid 2027 release.