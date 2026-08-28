Raksha Bandhan 2026: Salman Khan Flaunts Rakhis After Celebrating Festival With His Sisters - Watch Video

Salman Khan Flaunts His Rakhis | Instagram

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shares a great bond with his sisters Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Aprita Khan Sharma. On Friday, he celebrated the festival at Alvira's house, and he was photographed by the paparazzi outside her residence. Salman happily posed for the paps and also flaunted his Rakhis.

The Dabangg Khan was seen wearing jeans and a T-shirt, but what grabbed our attention was his cowboy hat. The actor looked dapper. Watch the video below...

Well, not just Salman; his whole family was at Alvira's house for the celebration. His father, Salim Khan, and stepmother, Helen, were also photographed by the paparazzi. Watch the videos below...

Salman Khan Movies

Salman is currently busy with the shooting of Vamshi Paidially's next. However, he always takes out time for his family during the festivals. Vamshi's movie also stars Nayanthara in the lead role, and it is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited upcoming films. The untitled movie, which is produced by Dil Raju, is slated to hit the big screens on Eid next year.

The actor's production venture Maatrubhumi, which was supposed to release earlier this year, is yet to see the light of day. There were reports that the film has been postponed to 2027, but a few weeks ago, the makers shared a poster of the movie with 2026 on it.

According to reports, Salman will be seen in Raj & DK's next movie, which will be a superhero film. Reportedly, the movie will start rolling in January next year. However, the film is not yet officially announced.

Salman Khan All Set For Bigg Boss 20

Meanwhile, Salman is all set to return as the host of Bigg Boss. The 20th season of the show will kickstart from September 6, 2026. Everyone is excited to know which celebrities will be participating in the show this year.