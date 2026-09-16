FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Paytm, Mobikwik Shares Boom, IPS Sanjukta Parashar Is CoBRA Boss'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every afternoon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. FPJ Exclusive | From Leaving Family Behind To Becoming An Olympic Gymnast: Pranati Nayak Shares Emotional Story Of Sacrifice And Success Before Asian Games 2026

Speaking exclusively to The Free Press Journal, Nayak discussed her early days, overcoming injuries, meditation, disciplined diet, mentoring young gymnasts and handling pressure, while thanking her supporters for standing by her. (Read more...)

2. Paytm, Mobikwik Shares Rally Up To 7% After UPI MDR Charges Boost Digital Payments Revenue Outlook

Analysts said the new revenue model could make digital payments businesses more sustainable. Pine Labs also saw gains in valuation expectations despite a stock decline. (Read more...)

MobiKwik shares rally | Mobikwik

3. Sanjukta Parashar Takes Charge Of CoBRA: Who Is Assam’s 'Iron Lady' And Her Rise Through IPS?

IPS officer Sanjukta Parashar, known as the “Iron Lady of Assam”, has become the first woman to head the CRPF’s elite CoBRA unit as Inspector General. (Read more...)

4. 'Bad Food, Rats Roaming Around': Mumbaikars Divided Over Colaba’s Iconic Cafe Mondegar’s Licence Suspension By FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe

The action, led by FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe, has divided Mumbaikars online, with some expressing nostalgia while others welcomed the suspension and cited concerns over hygiene. (Read more...)

5. Mecca In Danger? Islam's Holiest City Put On Air Raid Alert For First Time In History As Houthis Target Saudi Arabia

The Houthis, however, denied Saudi-led claims that they targeted Mecca. (Read more...)

A warning has been issued by the National Early Warning Platform in Mecca City to alert of a potential danger. Please follow the instructions below: pic.twitter.com/IwvWhhKMan — الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) September 15, 2026

6. Sensex, Nifty Rise 0.5% In A Volatile Trade As Investors Book Profits, Crude Oil Prices Weigh On Sentimen

Foreign investors remained net sellers, while domestic institutions supported markets. (Read more...)

Bombay Stock Exchange | File

7. iPhone Duo's ₹3 Lakh Price Tag In India Sparks Meme Storm Online: Here Are Some Of The Best Ones

Social media users joked about the device’s cost and “Duo” name, with some suggesting buyers need two incomes. Others shared memes about managing EMI payments for the premium foldable smartphone. (Read more...)

It's called the iPhone Duo because you have to get two jobs in order to afford it😭😭 https://t.co/4iSIw8rviS — Msizi (@msiziworld) September 10, 2026

8. Anthropic Secures Huge Deal For Australia AI Data Centre, Aims To Build One Of The Largest Computing Facilities In The World

The campus, expected to begin operations in 2027, will support AI workloads using renewable energy resources. The deal comes as major AI firms compete globally for computing capacity and Australia attracts investment in data infrastructure. (Read more...)

Anthropic Secures Huge Deal For Australia AI Data Centre, Claims To Build One Of Largest Computing Facilities In The World |

9. Nita Ambani Glows In Regal Green Saree, Radhika Merchant Dances In Gulal Look At Family's Ganpati Visarjan – Watch

The Ambani family bid farewell to Antilia Cha Raja in Mumbai on September 15, with Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant making festive fashion statements. (Read more...)

10. 'Being Played The Whole Time': Badshah's Ex-Wife Isha Rikhi Says She Faced 'Physical, Emotional, Social Cheating' In Marriage On Bigg Boss 20

After announcing her separation from Badshah, Isha Rikhi discussed her relationship experiences with Kanika Mann on Bigg Boss 20. (Read more...)