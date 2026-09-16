'Bad Food, Rats Roaming Around': Mumbaikars Divided Over Colaba’s Iconic Cafe Mondegar’s Licence Suspension By FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe

Colaba’s iconic Cafe Mondegar has found itself at the centre of a heated conversation after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspended its licence following a food-safety inspection. While the restaurant has been a familiar name in Mumbai’s dining and nightlife scene for decades, the action has triggered sharply different reactions online, with some expressing disappointment and others saying the inspection was long overdue.

Mumbaikars react to Cafe Mondegar’s licence suspension

News of the suspension quickly sparked debate on social media. While some users recalled fond memories of the iconic Colaba establishment, others said the FDA’s action was not surprising.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Judging by the state of their toilets… I’m not surprised." Another commented, "It was long due. No customer service, bad food. No hygiene, overcrowded," while another called it "Another overrated Sobo place." Some reactions were more strongly worded, including "Finally. This place is scum of Colaba" and "Well deserved 👏".

At the same time, the news left several users nostalgic. "Damn that’s sad", "That’s sad", and "This hurts a lot" were among the reactions. Another user wrote, "Oh! What fond memories we have there. But good. Quality is needed."

Others welcomed the broader inspection drive, with one user stating, "It’s a good thing that all restaurants are kept in check now!!" Another claimed, "Have seen rats roaming around so not surprised," while others simply reacted with "Shocking".

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Why was Cafe Mondegar’s licence suspended?

The FDA’s inspection flagged several food-safety and hygiene concerns at the restaurant. Officials found that hot food was not being maintained above the required 60°C, while cold storage temperatures were not being kept below 5°C. The inspection was led by FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe as part of the department’s special food-safety drive ahead of Ganeshotsav.

Inspectors also identified issues with food thawing and cooling practices. Cooked food was reportedly not being cooled rapidly as required, raising concerns around safe food handling and storage.

The inspection also highlighted problems with the physical condition of the food preparation area. Officials found moisture-related damage to the flooring and an inadequate drainage arrangement near the kitchen. According to the inspection findings, these conditions could create a risk of cross-contamination.

Kitchen equipment was another concern, with inspectors finding that it was not being adequately cleaned and sanitised. Such lapses can increase the possibility of contamination and raise food-safety concerns. Based on these findings, the FDA proceeded with the suspension of the restaurant’s licence.