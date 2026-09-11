Why Is Bombay Canteen Closing? Here's What 'TLC' Means And When Mumbai's Favourite Restaurant Will Reopen

If Bombay Canteen has been on your Mumbai food bucket list, this might be your last chance to visit for a while. The popular restaurant is taking a temporary break from September 14, leaving plenty of Mumbaikars wondering what prompted the sudden pause. The good news? It isn't going away for good. The restaurant says it simply needs some TLC.

What is TLC?

Bombay Canteen recently announced on social media that it will temporarily shut its doors from September 14. The restaurant has described the break as a much-needed dose of TLC, which stands for Tender Loving Care.

In the context of a restaurant, TLC can mean taking some time to refresh and look after the space and the people behind it. A temporary closure can allow a restaurant to deep-clean its premises, make changes to the space, revisit its menu or give its team some time to recharge, including taking a much-needed mental health break.

Bombay Canteen hasn't announced an exact reopening date yet, but the restaurant is expected to remain closed through September and into October, meaning diners could potentially be without the popular spot for around a month. It will continue to welcome guests until September 13.

So, if you've been putting off that Bombay Canteen visit, consider this your reminder to make those plans before the temporary shutdown.

What makes Bombay Canteen special?

Over the years, Bombay Canteen has become one of the city's most recognisable dining destinations by taking familiar Indian flavours and giving them a contemporary spin. Rather than sticking rigidly to traditional formats, its food draws from India's varied regional cooking while using seasonal and locally sourced ingredients.

The menu moves between inventive small plates, substantial mains and playful desserts. Some of its popular offerings include the Pork Birria Taco, Ghee Roast Chicken Seekh, Eggs Kejriwal, Butter Garlic Crab Kulcha, Fish Ghassi and Prawn Malai Curry. For dessert, the much-loved Coffee Rasgulla Sundae remains one of its standout creations.

There is also plenty for diners with different dietary preferences, with the restaurant offering vegetarian, vegan, Jain and gluten-free options.

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And then there's the bar. Bombay Canteen's drinks programme is known for putting Indian ingredients into inventive cocktails, alongside a broad selection of wines and premium spirits. Its reputation extends beyond food, too. The restaurant secured the 69th position in Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025, adding another accolade to its standing in Mumbai's dining scene.

For now, Bombay Canteen's message is less goodbye and more see you soon. With the restaurant taking a little time for some Tender Loving Care, Mumbai's food lovers will have to wait and see what changes, if any, come with its return.