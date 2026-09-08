New Restaurants In Mumbai: The City Welcomes Its Tallest Rooftop Bar, Breakfast Cafés And Japanese Izakayas

Mumbai’s dining scene doesn’t really know how to sit still. Just when you think you’ve found your new favourite brunch spot or dinner address, another restaurant pops up with a completely different reason to make a reservation. From Japanese izakaya-style dining and Pan-Asian comfort food to French toast, Neapolitan pizza and cocktails, the city’s latest openings are giving food lovers plenty of excuses to switch up their usual plans.

If you’re looking for somewhere new to eat, these recently launched Mumbai restaurants deserve a place on your radar.

The Mahjong Club

The Mahjong Club, from Aspect Hospitality, takes inspiration from the social nature of the classic game, creating a setting where long meals and conversations can unfold around the table. The menu moves across Asian-inspired favourites, including Edamame Truffle Dim Sum and Ma La Chilli Prawns, along with Buddha and Salmon Crudo Bowls. Drinks continue the theme with signatures such as Jade Matcha Cloud and East Wind Iced Tea.

Where: Khar West

Cost: ₹2,000 for two, approx.

tbsp. (Tablespoon)

After making its mark in Delhi, Varun Tuli’s American-Italian concept has arrived in Mumbai. tbsp. brings an easygoing pizzeria-and-pastaria experience to Lower Parel, with an open kitchen adding to the casual atmosphere. Expect hand-stretched Neapolitan-style pizzas, fresh handmade pastas, Tuscan sandwiches and burgers. The fun continues with DIY waffles and playful soda flavours including pink lemonade and cherry cola, making this an easy pick for a relaxed meal.

Where: Lower Parel

Cost: ₹2,500 for two

Wagamama

Pan-Asian favourite spot, Wagamama, has added a Worli address, bringing its familiar mix of ramen, rice bowls and comforting Japanese-inspired dishes to the neighbourhood. The menu has plenty for a quick lunch or a longer meal, with bowls ranging from chilli tantanmen to coconut seafood broth. Classic cocktails, refreshing mocktails and flavourful teas round out the drinks menu, while indulgent desserts bring a sweet finish to the meal.

Where: Worli

Cost: ₹2,000 for two

Supa San

Bandra West welcomes Supa San, an izakaya from Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality that puts music and Japanese culture at the centre of the experience. Its menu spans more than 100 dishes across The Counter, The Grill and The Pot, giving diners plenty to explore. Nearly half the menu is vegetarian, with an impressive cocktail programme making it an ideal spot for long, leisurely evenings.

Where: Bandra West

Cost: ₹3,000 for two

ROST

French toast gets an all-day makeover at ROST, a dedicated French toast and coffee bar in Khar West. Founded by Param Arora and Abhishek Chaurasia, the café works with handcrafted brioche to create both sweet and savoury versions of the familiar breakfast favourite. Chef Karishma Sakhrani, a MasterChef India finalist and development chef, brings globally inspired flavours to the menu alongside matchas and coffees.

Where: Khar West

Cost: ₹1,600 for two, approx.

Rola

Bandra’s new all-day addition, Rola, is designed to work from morning through evening. Founded by hospitality entrepreneur Puneet Anand, the neighbourhood restaurant brings together breakfast, speciality coffee, lunch and dinner in one relaxed setting. Its menu also covers home-style Indian curries, Neapolitan pizzas and a curated coffee selection that you might want to try.

Where: Bandra West

Cost: ₹2,000 for two, approx.

Horizon

For those who prefer their meals with a view, Horizon has opened on the rooftop of Raheja Imperia-I in Worli. Created by Raheja Universal in collaboration with Aufside Hospitality, this tallest rooftop restobar in Mumbai is only for residents, making it an exclusive spot. Diners can choose from handcrafted dim sums, artisanal pizzas, modern Indian grills and small plates, while cocktails, wines and premium spirits keep the evening going.

Where: Worli

Yum Yum Cha

Yum Yum Cha has brought its Delhi-born Pan-Asian dining experience to Phoenix Palladium in Lower Parel. The restaurant combines handcrafted dim sum and sushi with playful design inspired by origami and the communal culture of yum cha. The result is a colourful, immersive dining space where classic Asian flavours meet a more contemporary presentation, combined with refreshing drinks.

Where: Lower Parel

Cost: ₹2,700 for two

JOKER

Bandra West has another day-to-night destination with JOKER, which shifts from a speciality coffee bar during the day into a cocktail-focused space after sunset. Coffee creations include Joker Twist granita, Frost and Fortune cold brew and Brandy Barrel Aged pour-over. Once evening arrives, cocktails such as Forbidden Berries, Laughing Ace and Joker’s Poison take over. The food menu leans into elevated comfort food, with options including Beer Batter Fish & Chips and Boom Boom Prawns.

Where: Bandra West

Cost: ₹2,000 for two

Even Steven

Hidden in Bandra’s lanes, Even Steven’s compact 25-seater diner focuses on hearty food and a cosy neighbourhood atmosphere. Chef Christopher Fernandes oversees a menu of thick sandwiches, burgers, matcha and coffee, with both indulgent and vegetarian-friendly choices. Freshly baked breads feature in dishes such as the fried chicken doughnut and pain suisse smash, while plates like roasted red pepper rigatoni and a caprese sando offer a lighter direction.

Where: Bandra West

Cost: ₹2,600 for two

Linking House

Linking Road gets a new all-day dining address with Linking House, founded by Riya Goon and Vivek Chandaliya. The restaurant moves comfortably from breakfast and coffee to high tea, dinner and cocktails, with a menu influenced by Eastern, Mediterranean and Latin cuisines. Live-fire cooking plays an important role, while an in-house bakery adds freshly made bakes to the mix.

Where: Santacruz West

Cost: ₹2,000 for two, approx.