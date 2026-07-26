Janu By Blondie Review: Shilpa Shetty's Pure Veg Café Serves Matcha With Rasmalai & Apple Jalebi With Bold Twist

Janu by Blondie review |

Can a vegetarian café make you forget that it's vegetarian? And can a menu inspired by memories from across India feel fresh without trying too hard? Those were the questions I walked into Janu by Blondie with.

The newest addition to Bastian Hospitality's growing portfolio, co-owned by actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and restaurateur Ranjit Bindra, opened its doors in Juhu on July 15. Positioned as the sister café to Blondie in Khar, Janu takes familiar Indian comfort food, gives it a modern presentation and wraps it inside a vibrant, cheerful space that feels unapologetically Indian.

A café wrapped in colour and nostalgia

The first thing that grabs your attention is the energy. Shades of the signature Janu blue run through the interiors, while colourful murals inspired by Indian folklore brighten almost every corner. Vintage-inspired décor, playful artwork and cosy seating make the café feel relaxed rather than overly polished.

Adding to the vibe is the soundtrack. Think 90s and early-2000s Bollywood hits playing softly in the background, instantly making the space feel familiar. It's the kind of playlist that quietly keeps the mood upbeat without stealing attention from the conversations happening around you.

Comfort food with a modern twist

For Head Chef Parveen Singh Rawat, nostalgia sits at the heart of everything. "The menu was never built around trends or one cuisine," he says. "We asked ourselves a simple question – what do people keep craving, no matter where they're from? Across India, everyone has that one comfort dish they always go back to."

He adds that the chefs drew inspiration from their own hometowns and memories. "Whether it's Delhi chaat, South Indian dosa or Bengali desserts, we wanted people to find something familiar regardless of where they're from."

Chole Bhature and Pav Bhaji |

Rawat also says making the menu entirely vegetarian was a creative challenge rather than a limitation. "Indian cuisine already has one of the richest vegetarian traditions in the world. We wanted to build depth, texture and bold flavours without relying on meat. If guests leave talking about the flavours instead of whether the food is vegetarian, we've done our job."

Allahabadi Samosa Chat |

That philosophy becomes obvious the moment the food starts arriving.

The chaat section draws direct inspiration from Delhi, and the Allahabadi Samosa Chaat is a great place to begin. Crisp samosa, spicy chole, sweetened yoghurt, mint chutney, sonth and bursts of pomegranate come together in exactly the way you'd expect. It's spicy, slightly sweet in-between and thoroughly satisfying without trying to reinvent a classic.

Lebanese Fateh |

The Lebanese Fateh takes a lighter route. Crisp pita meets garlic yoghurt, pickles, mint, olive oil and pomegranate to create something creamy, tangy and refreshing. While it isn't the most memorable dish on the table, it's balanced enough to work as a safe starter.

Ram Ladoo |

The Ram Ladoo, however, was the only dish that didn't quite land for me. The yellow moong dal fritters are topped generously with spicy green chutney and grated radish, but the texture feels too smooth. A little more whole moong dal could have added the crunch and bite the dish needed.

Avocado Benne Dosa |

One of the café's more adventurous ideas comes through the Avocado Benne Dosa. Traditional Benne Dosa already has a loyal fan base, so pairing it with avocado sounds risky on paper. Surprisingly, it works. The creamy avocado softens the richness of the dosa without overpowering it, while onion-tomato masala and pickled onions add familiar flavours. Served alongside white butter and coconut, tomato and peanut chutneys, it's unusual enough to stand out and worth trying at least once.

Punjabi Saag Aur Missi Roti and Janu Black Dal |

The mains return to simpler comforts. The Punjabi Saag Aur Missi Roti feels exactly like the kind of meal you'd want on a rainy afternoon. The saag is rich without becoming heavy, while the missi roti adds an earthy flavour that pairs beautifully with white butter and jaggery.

The Janu Black Dal follows the same approach. Creamy, slow-cooked and comforting, it doesn't rely on excessive butter or spice to impress. Instead, it quietly delivers the familiar flavours you'd expect from a good dal makhani.

Chef Parveen says the café wasn't trying to modernise Indian food just for the sake of it. "We wanted to recreate how these dishes made people feel. The memories had to stay intact, even if the presentation looked different."

Raj Kachori |

Cocktails inspired by Mumbai

Unlike the food, the cocktails didn't completely win me over.

The Tin'z Lychee Martini opens with a sharp burst of lime, while the lychee and vanilla remain subtle in the background. It's refreshing but leans far more citrus-forward than expected.

Tin'z Lychee Martini |

The Bandstand Blush, inspired by Mumbai's seaside sunsets, combines Aperol, strawberry, lemon and riesling foam. While visually appealing, the drink feels noticeably tangier than expected, with the strawberry taking a back seat.

Bar Manager Rushikesh Manjrekar says the cocktail menu celebrates the city's personality. "Every drink reflects a little bit of Mumbai – its streets, its sunsets and its easy-going vibe. We wanted cocktails that feel approachable and familiar."

Signature Cocktails |

Coffee with an Indian twist

Coffee lovers will probably enjoy the Vietnamese Coconut Coffee, although it stays fairly close to the classic version without offering much of a surprise.

Barista Jakky Khan says the café wanted to reinterpret familiar drinks with Indian flavours. "For the Rasmalai Matcha, we combine matcha with oat milk and rasmalai-inspired flavours before finishing it with pistachios. It's our way of giving matcha an Indian touch."

Rasmalai Matcha and Vietnamese Coconut Coffee |

The much-talked-about Rasmalai Matcha is easily the most intriguing drink on the menu. Personally, I had mixed feelings. The rasmalai notes are pleasant, but the matcha remains too subtle for those who enjoy its signature earthy flavour.

Coffee |

Desserts that reinvent familiar sweets

Desserts are where Janu becomes its most playful.

Head Chef Parveen says, "We wanted people to recognise the flavours emotionally, even if the dessert looked completely different. The memory should stay the same, even when the presentation changes."

The Apple Jalebi probably captures that idea best. Thin apple slices coated in jalebi batter are fried, tossed in apple syrup and served with silky dulcey rabdi. It doesn't taste exactly like jalebi, but the familiar crunch and sweetness make it an enjoyable reinterpretation.

Pastry Chef Rahul Gurav explains, "We wanted to recreate that crispy monsoon snack feeling. The apples are fried until crisp, coated in a reduced apple syrup and served with rabdi. It's our playful take on jalebi."

Apple Jalebi, Mishti Doi Crème Brûlée and Malaiyo |

The Mishti Doi Crème Brûlée cleverly combines the creamy flavours of Bengali mishti doi with the crisp caramelised top of a French crème brûlée. It's simple, comforting and not overly sweet.

Gurav says, "It's inspired by Bengal's mishti doi but finished with the technique of a classic crème brûlée. It's a meeting point between Indian and French desserts."

The standout, however, is the Malaiyo. Inspired by Lucknow's famous winter dessert, the saffron-infused milk foam almost disappears the moment it touches your tongue. Light, airy and delicately sweet, it ends the meal on a memorable note.

Calling it one of his favourites on the menu, Gurav adds, "Malaiyo is incredibly delicate, and we wanted to recreate that same airy texture while staying true to the original dessert."

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Final verdict

Janu by Blondie succeeds because it doesn't try too hard. It takes familiar Indian dishes and gives them thoughtful updates without losing their identity. While the cocktails and coffee don't always match the highs of the food, the kitchen gets most things right.

So, come here for the colourful interiors and nostalgic playlist, stay for the comforting food, and definitely save room for dessert. It's a café that celebrates Indian flavours in a fresh, modern setting while still making them feel comfortingly familiar.

Where: Janu by Blondie, located right next to Bloom Hotel in Juhu, Mumbai

Cost for two: ₹2000-₹2500