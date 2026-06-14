Lebanese Restaurant Mabruk Brings Arabic-Inspired Royal Dining Experience To Mumbai

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Mumbai's restaurant scene is no stranger to global cuisines, but every once in a while, a place arrives that feels less like a new opening and more like stepping into another world altogether. That's exactly the feeling at Mabruk, the newly reimagined Lebanese restaurant inside Hotel Sahara Star.

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Long known among regulars for its Middle Eastern fare, Mabruk has reopened in an entirely new avatar, one that leans heavily into Arabic aesthetics while staying rooted in the flavours and traditions of Lebanon. The name itself sets the tone. Mabruk translates to congratulations or blessings, and the restaurant hopes to channel that celebratory spirit through food, hospitality and storytelling.

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A slice of the Levant in Mumbai

The moment you step inside, it's clear that the redesign is aiming for immersion rather than minimalism. Think grand archways, intricate mosaic details, ornate lanterns, warm earthy tones and richly textured corners.

The 70-seater restaurant overlooks Sahara Star's tropical lagoon, and the combination of Middle Eastern-inspired interiors with the hotel's dramatic setting creates a space that feels theatrical yet inviting.

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The ambience is intentionally layered. Regal seating arrangements sit alongside handcrafted decor pieces and patterned motifs inspired by the Levant, transporting diners far away from Mumbai's chaos, at least for a few hours.

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For Chef Jihad El Chami, fondly known as "Chef Mabruk," the restaurant is much more than a place to eat.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, he says, "It's been the journey of my life. I've cooked across Lebanon and the Gulf for over three decades, but Mumbai is where I've spent the last 19 years, so this city is home now."

"What makes it special is how much Mumbai and Lebanon have in common: a love for food, family and sitting together at the table for hours," he adds.

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Tradition meets modern twists

The menu walks a careful line between authenticity and innovation. Classic Lebanese staples remain at the heart of the experience, but there are also dishes designed to appeal to diners looking for something new. Fresh additions include the peppery Jarjeer Salad and Root Harra, while traditional favourites such as Maqaneq have been reimagined with contemporary touches.

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One of the more surprising dishes is the Asparagus Baklava, a savoury spin on the iconic layered pastry. "The inspiration is the Levant itself, its homes, its celebrations and its stories," Chef Jihad explains.

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The restaurant's hummus platter is a good example of this philosophy. Alongside the classic version are playful variations featuring black beans, corn and jalapeño, and avocado.

"Every dish has a story," says the chef. "We want guests to taste the warmth and heritage of Lebanese culture in every bite."

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What should you order?

If you're visiting for the first time, Chef Jihad already has his recommendations lined up. "Start with the Hummus Bil Laham," he says. "Warm hummus topped with sautéed minced lamb and pine nuts — it's Lebanon on a plate."

Vegetarians, meanwhile, shouldn't miss the Pumpkin Kibbeh, a recipe the chef describes as "comfort food from my childhood."

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From the grill section, the Meshwi Mishakkal, featuring chicken, lamb kafta and grilled vegetables, offers a broad introduction to Lebanese barbecue traditions. Other highlights include the lemon-and-coriander chicken wings called Jawaneh D'Jaj Bil Kozbara and Spiced Squids flavoured with sumac and cumin.

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Coming to the drinks menu, mixologist Swapnil Shinde has crafted a selection of cocktails inspired by Middle Eastern flavours, regional ingredients and cultural stories. Highlights include the saffron-infused Saffron Negroni, whisky-based Ice Spice, mango-forward Tropical Heat, pistachio and mint-laced Nuts & Cheese, and Green Mirage, a refreshing vegetable-inspired cocktail with a contemporary twist.

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And dessert? "End the way we do back home," Chef Jihad says with a smile. "Our Umm Ali is the perfect comforting finish."

But perhaps his most important advice has little to do with the menu. "Come with people you love and order for the whole table," he says. "Lebanese food is meant to be shared." And at Mabruk, that spirit of sharing might just be the main course.