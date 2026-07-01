Build Your Own Breakfast Board At Mumbai's Newest Café-Run Club 'Brevé 2.0' That Doesn't Compromise On Protein & Calories

Ever wished your breakfast could be customised exactly the way you like it? Or found yourself staring at a café menu, wishing you could simply mix and match your favourites instead of settling for a fixed meal? Mumbai’s newest café, Brevé 2.0, lets you do exactly that.

But beyond its viral "build your own breakfast board," this Bandra café is quietly building something much bigger – a community where morning runs end over coffee, nutritious meals do not feel restrictive, and catching up with friends is just as important as hitting your daily protein goals.

More than just another pretty café

Founded by brothers Usman Bhadelia and Farhaz Bhadelia, Brevé 2.0 is not trying to position itself as another “healthy café.” Instead, it brings together good food, movement, work and community under one roof.

The café is also home to Running Late by Brevé, Mumbai’s only café-run club, where runners gather every weekend before winding down with breakfast and coffee together.

“For us, the run is just the beginning,” co-founder Usman Bhadelia says. “People naturally build friendships when they move together. The conversations continue inside the café long after the run ends.”

A space that feels fresh

The interiors instantly feel calm. Shades of green, white and muted blue dominate the café, balanced with neutral seating and sleek metal tables that lend the space a clean, contemporary feel.

Usman explains the colour palette was inspired by his sporting journey. “The green is inspired by the turf fields and training grounds that have been a big part of my life as an athlete. It represents movement, growth and the community spirit that Brevé is built around.”

The industrial-style metal tables, meanwhile, were chosen to balance function with aesthetics. “We wanted thoughtful design, nothing excessive, just simple elements that serve a purpose,” he adds.

One corner particularly caught my attention – a transparent kitchen where you can watch your wraps, sandwiches and breakfast boards being assembled fresh.

And perhaps the most thoughtful detail in the entire café, the washroom. Stocked with sanitary pads, tampons, perfumes, body mist, mouth fresheners, chewing gum and even hair ties, it feels like someone genuinely thought about what guests might actually need during the day.

Build your breakfast, your way

The biggest attraction here is undoubtedly the Build Your Own Breakfast Board. Instead of choosing one fixed breakfast, you simply pick three or five components from a long list featuring sourdoughs, eggs cooked your preferred way, avocado, smoked salmon, Greek yoghurt, chia pudding, chicken sausages, halloumi, croissants, seasonal fruits, cakes and more.

I built mine around a slice of sesame sourdough and swapped the usual eggs for tofu scramble. My board also included avocado slices, chicken sausages, smoked salmon with cream cheese and a slice of their chocolate chip cake.

The beauty of the board lies in its flexibility. Every element tastes fresh, familiar and wholesome, leaving you feeling comfortably full rather than weighed down.

The surprise favourite was easily the chocolate chip cake. Made using almond flour, oat flour and jaggery instead of refined sugar, it is vegan, sugar-free and still manages to satisfy your sweet cravings without tasting like "health food."

Build Your Own Breakfast Board |

A menu that puts nutrition first

One thing Brevé 2.0 does particularly well is transparency. Its Protein House Plates section clearly lists the calories and protein content of some meal, making it easier for diners keeping track of their nutrition.

But Usman insists that was never the main goal. "We are not a health-food restaurant. We are a café serving really good food, and that naturally includes plenty of healthier, protein-rich options. We simply wanted to give people better choices, not tell them what to eat.”

That philosophy reflects across the menu.

Jerk Cottage Cheese Sandwich |

The Jerk Cottage Cheese Sandwich, layered with jerk-marinated paneer, jalapeño salsa, cheddar and onion fritters, focuses on nourishment over indulgence. The flavours are balanced without trying too hard.

Avocado & Pomelo Salad, |

The Avocado & Pomelo Salad, featuring hass avocado, papaya, plum, rocket leaves and a sriracha dressing, is creamy, tangy and refreshing, making it an ideal light brunch option.

Miso Prawns with Soba & Teriyaki |

The Miso Prawns with Soba & Teriyaki easily stands out among the savoury dishes. Perfectly cooked prawns sit alongside soba noodles, roasted edamame and fresh greens. High in protein and satisfying, the dish balances freshness, crunch and comforting umami flavours.

Salmon Toast |

Meanwhile, the Salmon Toast keeps things simple. Thick homemade sourdough topped generously with cream cheese and fresh salmon lets the quality of the ingredients speak for themselves.

Coffee, matcha and juices

The beverage menu follows the same clean approach.

Coconut Matcha |

The Coconut Matcha, made with coconut water, coconut milk, whipped cream and matcha, is creamy and easy to drink, although the coconut flavours dominate the matcha more than expected. Mix well before sipping.

The Brevé Signature Coconut, combining cold brew with coconut milk and condensed coconut, leans more towards coffee lovers, with espresso taking centre stage.

The Café Mocha Sea Salt offers a bold espresso-forward cup, though the chocolate notes remain fairly subtle.

Matcha and Pink Salt Melon |

If you are after something lighter, the Morning Orange, made using Malta oranges and olive oil, feels bright and refreshing, while the Pink Salt Melon balances sweet watermelon with lemon and Himalayan pink salt for an easy summer cooler.

Final verdict

Brevé 2.0 successfully proves that eating consciously does not have to feel restrictive. Yes, nutrition sits at the heart of the menu, but it never comes at the cost of satisfaction. The dishes are wholesome, protein-forward and thoughtfully prepared without feeling clinical or boring.

So, if you are looking for towering burgers or indulgent comfort food, this may not be your first stop. But if your idea of a good café is one where you can fuel up after a run, build a breakfast exactly the way you want, work for a few hours or simply enjoy nourishing food, Brevé 2.0 is well worth adding to your Bandra café list.

Other details:

Location: Shop G-2, Mount Apartment, St John Baptist Road, Reclamation, Bandra West, Mumbai

Cost for two: ₹1,000–₹1,500