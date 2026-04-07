Cafe Como Xo, Mumbai's New Eggetarian Spot At Kala Ghoda; Visit This Cafe For Its DIY Poke Bowl & Korean Ramen Station

We all have that one best friend – the one you've dreamt up a dozen business ideas with over late-night chats, endless café hopping, and "one day we'll actually do this" conversations. Most of those plans stay exactly where they began, just ideas. But every once in a while, two friends actually go ahead and build something out of it. That's exactly the story of Meyuri Shethia and Charmi Ajmera, the duo behind South Mumbai's newest eggetarian spot Cafe Como Xo.

Meet Cafe Como Xo

At its core, Cafe Como Xo is a baby of Meyuri and Charmi, who turned years of shared meals, travel memories, and recipe exchanges into a café that feels deeply personal yet globally inspired. It's not just about serving dishes but about recreating experiences they've had across cities and bringing those flavours to Mumbai in a way that feels approachable and honest.

"As we travelled, we kept discovering dishes we loved and thought — why not bring these flavours back home?" Meyuri shares, explaining how everything from their ramen station to nori tacos comes from things they've personally experienced. "We’ve tried it, tested it, and then recreated it here in our own way."

Charmi adds, "This space is a tribute to all the places we've been and the joy of feeding people. It's experimental; it's global, but it's also comforting. We wanted something where everyone finds something they love."

The name itself is telling. 'Como' translates to eating with heart, while 'XO' reflects warmth and affection. Together, it sets the tone for what the café aims to do: serve food that feels good, both physically and emotionally.

Interiors that mirror Mumbai, with a global twist

Step inside, and the first thing that catches your eye is the soft Tiffany blue palette, which is fresh and almost instantly uplifting. But look closer, and there are intricate details that tell many stories.

Meyuri points out a subtle but meaningful design: the Mumbai skyline etched into the space. "We're bringing flavours from around the world, but our heart is here," she says. "We wanted that reminder in the space."

The vibe is airy and inviting, designed for slow mornings, long conversations, and meals that don't feel rushed. It's the kind of place where you linger not just for the food but for the feeling. And not to miss, it's pet-friendly, making it perfect to bring your furry friends.

The menu: global, experimental, but rooted in comfort

Beyond the interiors, Cafe Como Xo holds its own just as confidently on the plate. The menu travels effortlessly across cuisines, offering everything from build-your-own bowls and Korean ramen to indulgent egg-based classics.

Here are things we tried and loved at Cafe Como Xo:

DIY Ramen Station

One of the biggest draws is the live ramen counter, an experience inspired by the founders' trip to Seoul. Here, you turn chef and customise your bowl from scratch. Choose your ramen (from mild to fiery spice level), then load it up with toppings like kimchi, sprouts, corn, sesame crunch, or even extras like grilled mushrooms, edamame, and rice cakes.

The cheese ramen stands out for its comforting, creamy, and deeply satisfying qualities. It’s the kind of bowl you build exactly how you like it, making the experience as enjoyable as the end result.

Japanese Nori Tacos

A playful crossover, these tacos swap traditional shells for crisp nori sheets layered with sushi rice, avocado, cucumber, and a hit of wasabi mayo. The result? Light, crunchy, and clean flavours that don't overwhelm the palate.

Salli Par Edu

A nod to Parsi cuisine, this dish brings together soft eggs nestled in a crispy potato basket, topped with a rich tomato-onion masala. The crunch of the salli meets the warmth of the spices, while the eggs add a comforting softness. The flavours are familiar but elevated, especially with their in-house masala doing the heavy lifting.

Hot Honey Truffle Mushroom Toast

This one leans indulgent without feeling heavy. Think sourdough topped with whipped ricotta (infused with herbs), wild mushrooms, and truffle oil, finished with a drizzle of hot honey. The sweetness cuts through the earthiness of the mushrooms beautifully, creating a layered bite that’s equal parts creamy, savoury, and slightly sweet.

"We wanted to play with flavours people recognise but give them a twist,” Meyuri explains. "That balance of sweet and savoury here really makes it stand out."

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Drinks that go beyond the usual

The beverage menu keeps things just as interesting, especially if you're in the mood to experiment.

Iced Cloud Foam Matcha blends coconut water with matcha foam. It’s light and slightly sweet, though the coconut takes centre stage, making it ideal for those who don’t enjoy strong matcha. Island Cloud Coffee flips the script with espresso foam over coconut water. You get a bold coffee hit first, followed by a subtle sweetness.

Jamun Lemonade is a summer winner. It's citrusy, fizzy, and finished with a sharp jamun kick. Iced Strawberry Matcha is easily the crowd-pleaser, balancing fruity sweetness with mellow matcha notes for a smooth, non-grassy finish.

And if you’re in the mood for something simple, the Peanut Butter and Choco Chunk Cookie is just sweet enough, with a comforting, homemade feel.

Peanut Butter and Choco Chunk Cookie |

Why you should visit

From DIY dining experiences to globally inspired small plates, it's a cafe where you can eat clean without feeling restricted, try something new without feeling overwhelmed, and, most importantly, slow down after a stroll around Kala Ghoda.

As Meyuri puts it, "Everything on the menu is something we’ve personally loved. We just wanted to share that."

Where: 1st floor, Techno Heritage building, 76, Nagindas Master Rd, above Axis bank, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai | 8:00 am to 11:00 pm

Cost for two: ₹1500 (approx.)