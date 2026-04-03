Experience A Slice Of Japan In Mumbai; Step Inside Mokai, Bandra's Aesthetic & Viral Matcha Cafe With A Floating Bar

The newly opened Mokai at Bandra has flipped the script of 'going out in the sun' into an indoor experience. Its new outlet at Pali Naka features a see-through roof that floods the cafe with sunlight, letting you soak up the sun indoors as it brings warmth and daylight right onto your table.

Spread across two levels, Mokai 2.0 is bigger, better and brimming with aesthetic elements. Want to enjoy your Tiramisu Latte with a ladyfinger garnish? Settle down on the ground floor and enjoy the aesthetics of the pour-over coffee station or admire the wall art as you sip the dessert-inspired coffee. The art is spectacular... on the walls you'll find flowers inspired by cherries in bloom, and soft Japanese-inspired clouds on the ceiling, which hope to invoke your inner Zen.



However, magic happens on the first floor where you'll find a floating matcha bar — the first of its kind in Mumbai.

Mokai |

Matcha girlies, this is your kind of aesthetic viral cafe

If anyone could beat Mokai at the matcha game, it has to be Mokai 2.0. They have really outdone themselves. The first floor has a wellness matcha bar that's turning into Instagram's current obsession. Here you can relax with LED masks as you enjoy your matcha.

If matcha is your personality, Mokai’s new Bandra cafe might be your dream spot. There is an Ishiusu (traditional stone mill) for those of you who love to grind tencha leaves to create your own matcha. You can also whisk your matcha with a bamboo whisk or get Surkasha (a staff member) to do it for you and sip your cup of matcha while wearing a face mask. Their ceremonial-grade matcha is flown in from Japan.

Mango Passionfruit Matcha and Matcha Misu |

The Ice Cloud Matcha with A2 milk and organic honey is for women who want a strong blend. The Blueberry Matcha with a homemade puree is meant for girls seeking out something fruity. However, the scene stealer is the Matcha Misu that will remind you of the Italian tiramisu. It gets its sweetness from the fresh matcha mascarpone, milk, vanilla essence and condensed milk and comes topped with a ladyfinger.

The cafe also gives patrons a chance to sip their collagen! A layered drink with blue spirulina, ceremonial-grade matcha, A2 milk, yoghurt, marine collagen, and vanilla essence, the Collagen Matcha may not take 10 years off your face but looks as good as it tastes.

At Mokai, matcha gets a fruity makeover with options like Mango Passionfruit Matcha, that's got a sweet and sour balance. The Mochi with Raspberry Matcha, a bestseller, adds a playful, refreshing, summer-ready vibe.

Veg Shakshuka and Mochi with Raspberry Matcha |

Cool Interiors that guarantee Instagram-worthy pics

The first floor has plenty of pretty corners from a washing machine-style washroom door to a life-size lounging bed and dial-up phones. Every detail is curated, and the result is a playful yet polished all-day cafe.

Don't be surprised to find a mini disco in the washroom where you can break into a cool gig as you relieve yourself! There are hanging life-sized whisks that double up as chandeliers on the ceiling of the floating matcha bar and cute pillows with the words 'I Love Naps' and 'Cold Brews & Chills' on the couch. The cutest corner has to be the floating matcha bar. I dare you not to take a selfie there!

Espuma Gochujang and Jasmine Cold Brew |

What you can eat at Mokai

When at Mokai, treat yourself to Espuma Gochujang, Mokai's in-house style fries that combine the saltiness of Parmesan cheese with the heat of the Korean gochujang paste. The nori spice mix packs an extra punch and the dish is finished off with crispy garlic shreds.

The Chilli Jam Avo Toast is an absolute must-try—just be sure to enjoy it while it’s still warm, before the toast turns chewy and loses its crunch. The creamy avocado paired with the gentle heat of chilli jam on a crisp quinoa sourdough creates a perfect balance of flavors, especially when topped with a fried egg. If you’re not in the mood for eggs, the toast is just as satisfying on its own. Pair it with a refreshing glass of Jasmine Cold Brew, featuring chunks of coconut jelly. It's lightly sweetened with organic honey and is a bright and cooling complement to the dish.

Mushroom Banh Mi and Chilli Jam Avo Toast |

Don't come to Mokai just for the matcha. Visit it for their Korean Hot Honey Chicken Burger. Juicy, crispy deep-fried chicken is sandwiched between soft, fluffy, milky Hokkaido buns, and with a generous stuffing of sesame coleslaw. It is a satisfying meal by itself and will leave you with just enough room for dessert.

Not your average sandwich, Mushroom Banh Mi steals the spotlight among the vegetarian courses. It packs a punch with king oyster mushrooms, pickled carrots and radish, fresh cucumber, and jalapeños—all tucked into a warm, crusty baguette. Pair it with a Blueberry Protein Smoothie that's rich, filling, and very healthy with dates, almond milk, blueberries and bananas.

Laksa Curry Wontons and Chocolate Wontons |

You won't be able to refuse a bowl of sinfully delicious-looking Laksa Curry Wontons. The steamed wontons are put together with a rich, fragrant, mildly spiced, savoury coconut broth, and every bite will transport you to the streets of Singapore.

Sweet with a subtle salty twist, the 55% Chocolate Wontons are just as addictive as their savoury counterparts—especially for those who enjoy a hint of sea salt elevating their treats. Stuffed with chocolate, they get their saltiness from the sea salt Hokkaido cream. The steamed dumplings floating in gooey white chocolate add a fun twist to the classics.

The chefs at Mokai prove that shakshuka doesn't need to be made with eggs. Their Veg Shakshuka is way better than the egg version and it's perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Tomatoes are the hero of this dish, which is bold and tangy, and the miso tomato jam comes topped with bocconcini cheese, a wonderful substitute. The dish is served with quinoa sourdough.

Hot Honey Chilli and Valrohna Mousse Iced Latte |

Valrohna Mousse Iced Latte lets you sip your dessert. It's chocolatey, with fragrant notes of coffee and a chocolate mousse to bite into.

However, if you are saving the best for the last, dig into the Hot Honey Chilli. It's literally a French Toast with 48 hours fermented Gochujang honey, chilli crisps and vanilla gelato. Sweet, spicy and simply divine, it is a brilliant way to end your meal at Mokai.

Address: Hill Crest Building, Ground Floor, Dr Ambedkar Road, Next to Arvind Store, Pali Hill, Bandra West

Cost for two (approximately): ₹2,000