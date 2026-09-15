'Leaking AC, Small Bugs': Foreigner Gives Honest Review Of Chef Gaggan Anand's New Delhi Restaurant Raga, Where 22 Course-Menu Costs ₹11,111

Delhi’s dining scene has a new talking point, and this time, it comes with popping candy, a golden pani puri and a plate that diners are actually encouraged to lick. Raga, chef Gaggan Anand’s much-awaited restaurant, is already drawing attention for its experimental take on Indian food. But one early diner’s review shows the experience is not just about dramatic plates.

Raga review by Taiwanese creator

Raga opened in New Delhi in August 2026 with chef Rydo Anton and restaurateur Zorawar Kalra. The menu runs through 22 courses for ₹11,111 per person, taking familiar Indian flavours and presenting them in unexpected, avant-garde forms. Taiwanese creator Lily Shih visited on day two and documented the experience in an Instagram video posted on September 12.

She arrived at 7 pm and found the restaurant “basically empty”. Served over ice, the first course reminded her of aam panna, which she called “sour and salty”. Her favourite was the “pink blossom”, a jelly-like combination of yoghurt, guava, chilli and popping candy. “It literally explodes in your mouth,” she said.

There was also a cold papad with cucumber and puffed rice, a walnut-shaped jhalmuri cookie and a metallic foil-wrapped pani puri presented as a golden egg. Yet some creations did not land as well. The aloo bonda sandwich, made with compressed powder bread, was so “dry” that Shih said she “almost choked”. A stuffed chicken wing was “just okay”, while the basa fish came with a “very strong mustard flavour, with a slightly bitter aftertaste”.

Check out the entire video below:

The mains leaned towards lamb. One dish left Shih wondering, “A lamb brain? After eating it, I still wasn't really sure what it was.” The lamb chop, however, impressed her as “surprisingly tender and juicy”.

Dessert brought shaved ice with glass noodles and green mango, followed by the “lick it up” course. Shih admitted, “I still don't have the courage to literally lick the plate in a restaurant, so fingers it is,” using her finger to finish the sauce. She ended with meringue, saffron and pistachio ice cream, plus a tiny wooden chest of sweets. She found the desserts visually stunning but felt “Indian desserts are still a little too sweet”.

Despite this, Shih rated the meal 9.2/10 and praised how Indian food could be “deconstructed, reassembled, and reinvented”. Her criticism covered leaking AC water, small bugs, tableware and some Japanese or Chinese-inspired elements that did not feel fitting to her.

Still, her final verdict was glowing: “And honestly, when my foreign friends visit Delhi next time, I might actually take them to Raga instead of Indian Accent.”