'Delhi, I'm Back!': Award-Winning Chef Gaggan Anand Opens His First-Ever Indian Restaurant RAGA, Costs ₹11,111 Per Person

"Dilli, I’m back." That’s the message chef Gaggan Anand proudly puts front and centre on the website for his much-awaited Delhi restaurant, RAGA. After years of making waves from Bangkok, the five-time Asia's 50 Best winner is finally bringing his culinary universe to India with his first-ever restaurant in the country. And, naturally, he isn’t giving away all the surprises just yet.

Inside RAGA: Gaggan Anand’s first restaurant in India

Set to open on August 26, 2026, RAGA marks a major homecoming for Anand, who has spent years building a global reputation for boundary-pushing, highly theatrical dining. With just 42 seats, RAGA is designed to be an intimate fine-dining experience rather than a sprawling restaurant.

The format will revolve around two tasting menus, although detailed dishes and the complete menu have been kept under wraps for now. That secrecy is hardly surprising for Gaggan. The chef has built much of his reputation around surprise, improvisation and unconventional tasting experiences, so RAGA appears to be following the same playbook.

Why is it called RAGA?

The restaurant's name comes with a personal connection. "RA" refers to Rydo Anton, Anand’s long-time co-chef and collaborator of around a decade, while "GA" comes from Gaggan Anand himself.

The name also nods to the Indian classical musical tradition of the raga, a structure that allows room for improvisation. Considering Anand’s experimental approach to food, the reference feels particularly fitting.

RAGA experience and pricing

According to media reports, the tasting experience is priced at ₹11,111 plus taxes per person. The restaurant has already generated considerable buzz, with reservations reportedly filling up weeks ahead of its opening.

For diners hoping to experience Anand’s latest culinary experiment, patience may be just as important as an appetite.

From Kolkata to Bangkok and now Delhi

Anand’s journey to this moment has been anything but conventional. The Kolkata-born chef initially dreamed of becoming a musician and even performed as a drummer with local rock bands before pursuing food professionally.

He began his restaurant career as a trainee with the Taj Group and later travelled to Spain, where he worked at the legendary El Bulli alongside chef Ferran Adrià.

In 2010, Anand opened his restaurant Gaggan in Bangkok. The restaurant went on to be named Asia’s Best Restaurant five times, cementing his position as one of the region’s most influential chefs.

Now, more than a decade later, Anand is bringing that experimental spirit back to the country where his story began.

Other details:

Opening: August 26, 2026

Location: 21A, Janpath Road, Connaught Place, next to the Le Meridien Hotel, New Delhi

Price: ₹11,111 + taxes per person

Timings: 5:30 PM–9 PM

Closed: Tuesdays