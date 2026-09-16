Sanjukta Parashar Takes Charge Of CoBRA: Who Is Assam’s 'Iron Lady' And Her Rise Through IPS?

Sanjukta Parashar, a 2006-batch IPS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, has become the first woman officer to head the CRPF’s elite CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) as Inspector General.

Known as the “Iron Lady of Assam”, Parashar has built her reputation through field policing, counter-insurgency operations and national security investigations. She has served in challenging assignments in Assam and also worked with the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Her appointment comes as CoBRA continues to operate in difficult terrain and areas affected by armed insurgency. She succeeds 1996-batch IPS officer Danesh Rana.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Why Is She Called The ‘Iron Lady Of Assam’?

Parashar earned the nickname during her tenure as Superintendent of Police in Assam’s Sonitpur district, where she was involved in operations against militants of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland.

Her hands-on approach to policing drew considerable attention. Images of Parashar in operational gear and carrying an AK-47 during field operations became widely circulated, contributing to her public image as an officer who led from the front.

Her counter-insurgency experience in Assam became one of the defining chapters of her career and established her reputation as a tough field officer.

From Civil Services Aspirant To IPS Officer

Parashar chose the IPS after clearing the Civil Services Examination and was allotted to the Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

Her academic background includes studies at Indraprastha College, Delhi University, followed by higher studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Her academic work focused on political science and international relations.

Her career subsequently took her through several operational and investigative assignments, giving her experience in both field policing and national-security investigations.

From Assam Police To NIA

Parashar's career has included several important assignments in Assam, including responsibilities involving insurgency-affected areas.

She later served with the National Investigation Agency, where she was involved in national security and counter-terror investigations. She subsequently returned to senior responsibilities within the Assam Police and served in its CID wing before moving to the CRPF on central deputation.

This combination of field experience and investigative work has been a prominent feature of her career.

What Is CoBRA?

The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) is a specialised CRPF force trained for jungle and guerrilla warfare.

The force was raised in 2008-09 primarily to counter Left-Wing Extremism and has also been deployed for counter-insurgency operations in parts of the Northeast. Its personnel are trained for long-range patrols, intelligence-based operations, ambushes and counter-ambushes, including operations in difficult forest terrain.

CoBRA has recently also been deployed in Manipur amid continuing security concerns.

A First For Women Officers

Parashar's appointment marks the first time a woman officer has been placed at the helm of the 10-battalion CoBRA force, according to officials cited by The Times of India.

The appointment adds another milestone to her career, which has combined field operations in insurgency-affected regions with experience in national security investigations.

A Career Built Around Field Experience

From her early assignments in Assam to her work with the NIA and later senior positions in the state police, Parashar's career has largely revolved around policing in complex security environments.

Her elevation to CoBRA's leadership brings that operational experience to a specialised force whose mandate centres on jungle warfare and counter-insurgency.

For Parashar, the new assignment represents a continuation of a career that began with challenging field postings in Assam and has now taken her to the leadership of one of the CRPF's most specialised operational formations.