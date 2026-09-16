Mecca In Danger? Islam's Holiest City Put On Air Raid Alert For First Time In History As Houthis Target Saudi Arabia |

Mecca: Saudi Arabia issued an air raid alert in the holy city of Mecca on Tuesday amid a fresh escalation in attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels, marking the first time such an alert has been issued in the city. Alerts were also issued in several areas along the kingdom's western coast, including Jeddah and Taif, but were lifted shortly afterwards.

The unprecedented alert came after Saudi Arabia faced a series of missile and drone attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis in recent days. Saudi authorities said the latest threat had passed and urged residents to continue following Civil Defence instructions, avoid gatherings and refrain from filming security operations.

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According to reports, air traffic bound for Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina was also halted amid the heightened security situation. Earlier, Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces and Saudi forces had carried out strikes against targets near Taiz in Yemen.

The alerts came a day after a Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia reportedly wounded 13 people. The rebels have also claimed responsibility for a large-scale attack involving ballistic missiles and drones targeting King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait in southern Saudi Arabia.

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Houthis Reject Saudi's Claims Over Targetting Mecca

The Houthis, however, rejected Saudi-led coalition claims that the group had targeted Mecca. Houthi political bureau member Hezam Al-Assad dismissed the allegation, saying claims that the holy city had been targeted were false.

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The latest escalation comes as fighting between the Houthis and Saudi-backed government forces has intensified in Yemen. The conflict has also raised concerns over the security of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key maritime route connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden. Qatar has warned that any closure of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait could have serious global consequences, given its importance to international shipping and energy supplies.

Donald Trump Chooses To Stay Away?

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has reportedly rejected a request from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to intervene in the conflict. Trump has also claimed that the Houthis had contacted Washington and asked the US not to become involved. With Houthi attacks continuing and fighting escalating in Yemen, Saudi Arabia is facing renewed security challenges along its southern and western fronts.