iPhone Duo's ₹3 Lakh Price Tag In India Sparks Meme Storm Online: Here Are Some Of The Best Ones |

Apple's launch of its first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup on September 9 has triggered a wave of memes online, with social media users reacting largely to its price rather than its specifications. The device starts at Rs. 2,99,900 in India, a figure that quickly became the centre of jokes across platforms.

Several users poked fun at the 'Duo' branding itself, suggesting the name hints that buyers would need two incomes to afford it, while others joked that the phone has two screens because one isn't enough to display the EMI (equated monthly instalment) breakdown.

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Comparisons to other big-ticket purchases were common. One user noted that at nearly Rs 3 lakh, Apple was now competing with the Royal Enfield Himalayan motorcycle rather than Samsung. Another set of posts compared the Duo's price against a Tata Tiago car, while IT employees shared jokes contrasting their annual salaries with the cost of a single device. The old "kidney joke" also resurfaced, with users joking about needing to sell organs to afford the phone.

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Beyond the memes, the iPhone Duo represents Apple's biggest redesign of the iPhone line so far. It opens into a 7.6-inch inner display with a 5.4-inch outer screen, and its size allows users to run two apps simultaneously. The device runs on Apple's A20 Pro chip, built on a 2-nanometre process, paired with a vapour-chamber cooling system that Apple says improves on-device AI performance, graphics, and battery efficiency. It also features Apple's latest C2 modem, Apple Pencil support, and Touch ID built into the side button. Apple has described it as the thinnest iPhone when unfolded, and it offers up to 2 terabytes of storage, more than what is currently available on rival foldable phones.