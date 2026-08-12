FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Pakistan May 1st Use Nukes, TN's Vijay Seeks LS Strength Fixed At 543 '; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every afternoon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. N Chandrasekaran Steps Down As Tata Sons Chairman Ahead Of August 18 AGM Amid Trust Tensions

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has stepped down ahead of the company’s August 18 AGM amid uncertainty over his reappointment as a director. Differences between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons over board representation, strategy and shareholder issues have intensified, putting Chandrasekaran’s continuation at the centre of the dispute. (Read more...)

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran resigns | ANI

2. 'Weak, Disorganised Nation' Pakistan May 1st Use Nuclear Weapons: Geopolitical Analyst Professor Jiang Xueqin's Shocking Guess; Worrying Signs For India?

Geopolitical analyst Professor Jiang Xueqin said Pakistan would be the most likely country to use nuclear weapons first if such a scenario arose. Speaking on Raj Shamani's podcast, Jiang cited what he described as Pakistan's weak institutions and internal instability. However, he stressed that the chances of nuclear weapons being used during our lifetimes were "almost zero". (Read more...)

Geopolitical analyst Professor Jiang Xueqin | Screengrab/ Raj Shamani clips

3. IndiGo Kolkata-Chennai Flight Suffers Engine Failure, Makes Emergency Landing With 224 On Board - VIDEO

The aircraft, with 224 people on board, declared a full emergency at 11:29 pm on August 11. IndiGo flight 6E-723, scheduled to depart from Kolkata for Chennai at 9:15 pm, departed on Tuesday at 9:39 pm, about 25 minutes late, according to airport officials. (Read more...)

Representational image | File

4. Delimitation Row: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Seeks Lok Sabha Strength Fixed At 543, 33% Women’s Quota From 2029 Polls | Video

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay moved a resolution in the Assembly urging the Centre to permanently retain the Lok Sabha’s strength at 543 seats. He also sought implementation of 33% women’s reservation from the 2029 polls based on the existing strength. Vijay said delimitation must not disadvantage states that successfully implemented population-control measures. (Read more...)

Tamil Nadu Assembly on August 12 will consider Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay’s resolution opposing post-1971 Census delimitation, warning of reduced southern representation. It seeks permanent retention of 543 Lok Sabha seats, existing state-wise distribution, 2.2:1 Lok… pic.twitter.com/0H5NmZyAj1 — IANS (@ians_india) August 11, 2026

5. Air India Pilot Allegedly Tests Positive For Marijuana: How Pilots Are Tested For Drugs And Alcohol

Pilots in India undergo mandatory breath-analyser tests before flights under DGCA's zero-tolerance alcohol policy. Drug checks involve random split-sample urine tests covering six major drug classes. Airlines must test at least 10% of active flight crew and air traffic controllers yearly, while serious operational incidents can also trigger mandatory screening. (Read more...)

Pilots undergo test for drugs and alcohol use ahead of each flight | Alex Pereslavtsev/Wikimedia Commns

6. Tata Group Stocks Fall After N Chandrasekaran Resigns As Tata Sons Chairman; TCS Leads Decline

Tata Group stocks faced selling pressure on Wednesday after Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran resigned from the holding company. TCS declined nearly 5%, while Titan, Tata Consumer Products and Tata Steel also fell. The market reaction came amid broader weakness due to rising crude oil prices and uncertainty over Tata Sons leadership (Read more...)

Tata stocks hit after N Chandrasekaran resigns as chairman |

7. Mumbai Monsoon Mayhem: 2 Dead, Several Trapped After Landslide In Ghatkopar - VIDEO

The landslide occurred near Rathod Medical in the Chirag Nagar area, with the debris impacting Gaushiya Chawl. Visuals from the spot show ambulances at the spot taking people, as locals can be seen crying. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Landslide occurred at Gaushiya Chawl, Chirag Nagar, near Rathod Medical in Kurla, at around 3:48 am. Three to four people are suspected to be trapped. Rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/uLeHolcD70 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026

8. 'I Am Shocked': Indian Army Veteran Flags Incorrect Tricolour Draping On Ajay Ahuja's Coffin In Netflix's Operation Safed Sagar, Demands Apology

Indian Army veteran Colonel Vembu Shankar raised concerns over a scene in Operation Safed Sagar, alleging that the Tricolour was incorrectly positioned on Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja’s coffin. Shankar also called for an apology through mainstream media. (Read more...)

Indian Army Vetera Flags Tricolour Error In Operation Safed Sagar | Photo Via Instagram

9. Who Is The 'Mysterious' Woman With CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke In Viral Pics? Here's What We Know!

An old picture of CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke with Aarti Chadha has gone viral, sparking curiosity about her identity. The 2024 birthday post on X has garnered over 3.45 lakh views

Aarti Chadha with CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke | X/ @aartic02

10. 'When You Both Are Struggling...': Akanksha Chamola Opens Up About Divorce With Gaurav Khanna Amid PR Stunt Claims

Akanksha Chamola confirmed her divorce from Gaurav Khanna amid claims that their split was a PR stunt. She revealed that the decision was taken months before she entered Lock Upp and Gaurav participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. (Read more...)