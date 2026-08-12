Air India Pilot Allegedly Tests Positive For Marijuana: How Pilots Are Tested For Drugs And Alcohol

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New Delhi: Days after Air India flight AI2379 suddenly lost around 300 feet in altitude, leaving 24 passengers and crew members injured, the pilot-in-command of the aircraft has reportedly tested positive for marijuana in a confirmatory laboratory test. Both pilots underwent mandatory psychoactive substance screening after the August 4 incident.

The Pilot-in-Command’s initial test required further confirmation, after which his sample was sent to a designated laboratory. The confirmatory test has now returned positive for marijuana, India Today reported, citing sources. Notably, both Air India pilots have already been taken off the flying roster pending the probe.

How are pilots tested for drugs and alcohol in India

Pilots in India are tested for alcohol using mandatory pre-flight and post-flight breath-analyser exams under a strict zero-tolerance rule. For drugs, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aviation watchdog of India, enforces random psychoactive substance screenings via split-sample urine tests covering six major drug classes.

Every commercial flight crew member must undergo a breath-analyser test at their first departure airport before operating a domestic or international flight. Mandatory drug and psychoactive testing is triggered after major operational incidents or serious mid-air events.

Post-flight checks are conducted after international flights (where alcohol is available onboard) or when designated by safety officials. Under DGCA guidelines, airlines must randomly test at least 10% of their active flight crew and air traffic controllers every year.

Rule 24 of the Aircraft Rules strictly forbids consumption of any alcohol, or products containing alcohol like mouthwash or certain tooth gels, within 12 hours of starting a flight.

Punishment

A first-time positive breath test yields a 3-month licence suspension, a second violation brings a 3-year suspension, and a third offence results in permanent licence cancellation.

Earlier on Tuesday, reports claimed that the Air India Airbus A320 flying from Phuket to Delhi on August 4 encountered multiple technical issues, including failures in all three hydraulic systems, autopilot disconnection and turbulence, news agency PTI reported.