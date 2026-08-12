N Chandrasekaran Resigns As Tata Sons Chairman Amid Trust Dispute

N Chandrasekaran | PTI

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has resigned from the holding company of Tata Group companies, ending his nearly decade-long association with the organisation, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Chandrasekaran will complete his existing term but will not seek reappointment, bringing uncertainty to the leadership of Tata Sons, the principal holding company of one of India’s largest business groups.

The development comes ahead of the company’s August 18 annual general meeting, where shareholders were scheduled to vote on his continuation as a director.

Read Also N Chandrasekaran Steps Down As Tata Sons Chairman Ahead Of August 18 AGM Amid Trust Tensions

Tata Sons leadership transition amid internal differences

Chandrasekaran’s exit follows differences between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts over several governance and strategic issues. The two sides have disagreed on matters including board representation, business strategy and the proposed exit of minority shareholder Shapoorji Pallonji Group.

Earlier, Tata Sons had deferred a decision on Chandrasekaran’s reappointment after Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata raised concerns over issues including debt levels, a possible public listing of Tata Sons and the resolution of matters involving the Shapoorji Pallonji Group.

Chandrasekaran had reportedly suggested delaying the decision to maintain consensus between the company and Tata Trusts.

Chandrasekaran’s journey at Tata Group

Chandrasekaran joined the Tata Group in 1987 and rose through the ranks to become chief executive officer of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in 2009. He took charge as Tata Sons chairman in 2017, becoming the first person outside the founder family to lead the conglomerate.

He was chosen by late Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata to lead the group during a period of significant transformation.

During his tenure, Tata Group expanded into several new areas, including semiconductor manufacturing, electric vehicles and aviation. However, the group also faced challenges involving regulatory scrutiny, business restructuring and strategic decisions.