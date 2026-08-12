N Chandrasekaran Steps Down As Tata Sons Chairman Ahead Of August 18 AGM Amid Trust Tensions

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has stepped down from his position ahead of the company’s August 18 annual general meeting (AGM), amid uncertainty over his reappointment as a director and ongoing differences within the Tata Group.

According to a Reuters report, Chandrasekaran has earlier reportedly discussed the possibility of resigning with close associates rather than allowing his continuation as chairman to be decided during what could become a contentious shareholder meeting.

His current term as Tata Sons chairman was due to end in February 2027.

Tata Trusts and Tata Sons face differences

The uncertainty came amid differences between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts, the charitable arm that holds around 66% stake in the holding company.

According to the report, Tata Sons had previously deferred a decision on Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as chairman in February after Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata raised concerns over the performance of some newer businesses of the group.

However, the disagreement expanded beyond Chandrasekaran’s continuation, with both sides differing over issues including board representation, business strategy and the proposed exit of minority shareholder Shapoorji Pallonji Group. The dispute also led to a removal of a Tata Sons director.

Tata Sons, the principal holding company of the group, oversees major businesses including Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors and Air India. The August 18 AGM had gained importance earlier as shareholders were set to vote on Chandrasekaran’s continuation as a director.

Chandrasekaran’s tenure at Tata Group

Chandrasekaran joined the Tata Group in 1987 and became chief executive officer of Tata Consultancy Services in 2009. He took charge as Tata Sons chairman in 2017.

During his tenure, the group expanded significantly across sectors while also facing challenges. These include regulatory scrutiny involving Air India after a fatal crash, pressure on TCS margins and production disruptions at Jaguar Land Rover following a cyberattack.

The leadership uncertainty comes at a crucial time for Tata Sons as it navigates internal governance issues and strategic decisions involving some of its largest businesses.