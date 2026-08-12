Mumbai Monsoon Mayhem: 2 Dead, Several Trapped After Landslide In Ghatkopar - VIDEO

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Mumbai: At least 2 people were killed and around six have been reported trapped under debris after an early morning landslide in Mumbai's Ghatkopar during the wee hours of Wednesday, with debris collapsing onto Gaushiya Chawl in Chirag Nagar.

A major rescue operation is currently underway with the help of specialised rescue equipment. Around 50 BMC labourers and NDRF personnel are currently engaged in the operation.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) reported the incident at around 3:48 am on August 12. The landslide occurred near Rathod Medical in the Chirag Nagar area, with the debris impacting Gaushiya Chawl. Visuals from the spot show ambulances at the spot taking people, as locals can be seen crying. According to the latest update from the BMC, the landslide occurred at Ashok Nagar, Tekdi No. 3, in Kurla West. Rescue operations are underway at the site.

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The deceased have been identified as 28-year-old Sahil Ansari and 14-year-old Mohamad Samir. They were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

Officials visit landslide site

BMC Mayor Ritu Tawde and Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Avinash Dhakne visited the site.

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"Due to the rain, a landslide has occurred in the Ashoknagar area under the jurisdiction of the Ghatkopar police. Two bodies have been recovered so far, and rescue operation is underway. Police personnel are deployed here, along with all the necessary teams for the rescue operation—including officials from the BMC, NDRF, and other agencies. It happened around 3 AM. Around 4–5 people are likely trapped," DCP Ganesh Shinde said, speaking to news agency ANI.

Mayor Ritu Tawde announced an immediate financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each person who died in the incident and Rs 50,000 towards medical treatment for each injured person.

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Two injured admitted to hospital

Two other injured individuals, Sohel Ansari (18), who suffered a head injury, and Mohamad Ansari (14), have been admitted to Kurla Bhabha Hospital and are reported to be in stable condition, according to a Times of India report.

Relentless rainfall precedes collapse

The city experienced relentless rainfall last night, which was reported to have preceded the collapse in the area. The hill portion fell on homes in the densely populated settlement, prompting authorities to immediately mobilise emergency teams.

The rescue operation has been particularly challenging as the accident site and the approach road are extremely narrow, with space reportedly allowing only one person to pass at a time. The civic team, Mumbai Fire Brigade and NDRF personnel are working together at the site to rescue those feared trapped under the debris.

Warnings for vulnerable areas

Officials and disaster-response teams have earlier inspected areas prone to landslides and other such incidents, urging residents to stay vigilant and avoid living in high-risk locations. Despite the warnings, many people continue to reside in vulnerable homes, including those allegedly built illegally.