Mumbai Metro One Introduces Short-Loop Services On Andheri-Ghatkopar Route To Ease Peak-Hour Crowding |

Mumbai Metro One on Monday introduced short-loop services on the busy Andheri-Ghatkopar stretch during evening peak hours, reducing waiting time and easing crowding at stations such as Marol Naka.

Under the new mixed-loop pattern, one train will operate between Ghatkopar and Andheri, followed by another on the regular Ghatkopar-Versova route. The peak-hour headway between Andheri and Ghatkopar has consequently fallen from 3 minutes 20 seconds to three minutes.

Waiting Time Reduced, Capacity Increased

According to Mumbai Metro One, the change will increase carrying capacity by over 20%, equivalent to around 28,000 additional commuter trips, and benefit more than 85% of passengers who travel between Ghatkopar and Andheri. Total weekday services have increased from 476 to 484.

Commuters Seek Morning Peak-Hour Expansion

Commuters, however, want the arrangement extended to morning peak hours, when Ghatkopar and trains towards Andheri witness heavy crowding.

Bhandup resident Sandesh Panchal, who regularly travels towards Andheri for work, welcomed the move but said short-loop services were equally necessary during the morning rush. “It can help distribute the crowd and reduce pressure on packed trains,” he said.

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Panchal also pointed out that Metro One has been operational for over 12 years without an addition to its fleet. He said expanding existing trains with more coaches and introducing new rakes were essential to meet long-term passenger growth.

Need For Additional Rolling Stock

Another commuter said long queues at Ghatkopar remain a major morning challenge. “Operational changes can provide temporary relief, but the growing passenger demand requires additional rolling stock,” the commuter said.

The operator said it continuously analyses travel patterns to improve frequency, capacity and reliability.

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