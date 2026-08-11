20-Year-Old Management Student Dies By Suicide After Falling From Tardeo Building | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 20-year-old management student, Kartik Chaudhary, died by suicide after allegedly falling from the 12th floor of Aditya Heights in Mumbai’s Tardeo area at around 3.30 pm on Monday.

Chaudhary, a native of Jaipur, was residing with his family in Tardeo and was pursuing a degree in Management.

Student Was Native Of Jaipur

Following the incident, Tardeo Police rushed to the spot and took him to a nearby hospital. However, he was declared dead.

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The incident falls under the jurisdiction of Tardeo Police Station. Police are investigating the matter from all angles to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident. A post-mortem examination is scheduled to be conducted on Tuesday as part of the investigation.

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