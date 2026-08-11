Vikhroli Double Murder House Gutted In Fire Four Days After Police Seal, Probe Underway | Representative Image

Mumbai: A house in Vikhroli where a 40-year-old man and his 14-year-old son were allegedly murdered in a family dispute was gutted in a massive fire early Monday morning, raising questions over how the blaze broke out despite the premises having been sealed by police.

The fire broke out around 4.30 am on August 10 at Shiv Chhaya Society in Rahul Nagar, Parksite, Vikhroli (West). A gas cylinder inside the house reportedly exploded during the blaze, triggering panic in the neighbourhood. Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. No one was injured, but the household belongings were completely destroyed.

House Was Sealed After Father-Son Murder

The house was the scene of a double murder that took place around 12.15 am on August 6. According to the FIR, Sunil Kalicharan Vishwakarma, 40, and his son Shlok Vishwakarma, 14, were allegedly attacked with knives following a family dispute over loud music being played on a mobile phone.

Police have arrested Sunil's younger brother Surendra alias Sonu Kalicharan Vishwakarma, 36, his wife Preeti, 28, and another younger brother, Suraj Kalicharan Vishwakarma, 33, in connection with the case. The three accused were remanded in judicial custody by a court on Monday, police said.

Family Dispute Allegedly Led To Attack

According to the police, Sunil lived in the house with his wife Anju, 37, their son Shlok and another younger son. His brothers Surendra and Suraj lived on the mezzanine floor of the same premises. The families had reportedly been involved in frequent minor disputes over the past year.

On the night of the incident, Sunil returned home from work at around 12.15 am and allegedly objected to Surendra playing songs at a high volume. Sunil reportedly questioned him over playing vulgar songs whenever his wife went to bathe. The argument escalated, following which Surendra and Suraj allegedly attacked Sunil, his wife and their children with knives.

Sunil and Shlok succumbed to their injuries, while Anju and her younger son sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment.

Following the murders, Parksite police conducted a panchnama and sealed the house as part of the investigation. However, four days later, the premises caught fire, destroying the scene and its contents.

The circumstances surrounding the fire have raised suspicion among local residents, particularly because the premises had been sealed by police. Investigators are now examining whether the fire was accidental or deliberately set, including the possibility that it may have been intended to destroy evidence. Police are conducting a detailed investigation into the cause of the blaze.

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