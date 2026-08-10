Dongri Police Arrest 3 Men With MD Drug, Seize Mephedrone From Car With Fake ‘POLICE’ Plate | AI

Mumbai: The Dongri Police have arrested three men for allegedly transporting mephedrone (MD) in a private car fitted with a fake ‘POLICE’ plate, allegedly to evade suspicion and avoid police checks. The accused have been identified as Zameer Siddiq Sayyed (26), Somnath Sharad Mahajan (30), and Mohammed Zeeshan Afsar Sayyed (29). Police have seized 7.2 grams of mephedrone, estimated to be worth around ₹1.08 lakh, along with the car bearing registration number MH-43-CC-3277.

Suspicious Car Intercepted In Wadi Bunder

According to police, the action was taken on August 8 at around 2.50 pm when a Dongri police team was patrolling near the bridge opposite Sunni Masjid on S.V.P. Road in Wadi Bunder. The officers noticed a car parked at a suspicious location and became suspicious of the activities of two occupants.

The vehicle was searched in the presence of panch witnesses. Police allegedly recovered 3.4 grams of MD from Zameer Sayyed and 3.8 grams from Somnath Mahajan, taking the total seizure to 7.2 grams. During questioning, the two suspects allegedly told investigators that they had purchased the drugs from Mohammed Zeeshan Afsar Sayyed. Acting on the information, police traced and arrested Zeeshan.

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Case Registered Under NDPS Act

A case has been registered against the three under Sections 8(c) and 22(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and Section 205 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The accused were produced before a court, which remanded them to police custody until the following day.

The Dongri Police are now probing the source of the mephedrone, the period for which the accused had allegedly been involved in drug trafficking and the identities of others linked to the network. Investigators are also examining the financial transactions and the wider procurement and distribution chain.

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