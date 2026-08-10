Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests UP Man With 2 Automatic Pistols, 10 Live Rounds In Sakinaka |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a 33-year-old man allegedly involved in the illegal sale of firearms and recovered two automatic pistols and 10 live rounds from his possession. The accused has been identified as Manish Mantu Shahani alias Sahani, 33, a resident of Bhediyagadh, Geeta Vatika, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Accused Caught In Trap At Ghatkopar Hotel

According to the Crime Branch, Unit 7 received reliable information that a person had arrived in the Sakinaka area to sell firearms and ammunition and was staying at the Ashoka Inn Hotel in Asalpha, Ghatkopar West.

Acting on the information, a team from Unit 7 laid a trap in the Sakinaka area. The accused was detained from the hotel while allegedly waiting to sell the firearms. During the operation, police recovered two automatic pistols and 10 rounds from him.

Case Registered Under Arms Act

A case was initially registered at Sakinaka Police Station. The case was subsequently taken over by the Crime Branch and registered under Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, along with relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act.

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During the preliminary investigation, police found that Shahani has allegedly been booked in two murder cases and one robbery case in Uttar Pradesh.

- 2019: Murder case registered at Shahpur Police Station, Gorakhpur.

- 2021: Murder case registered at Khorabad Police Station, Gorakhpur district.

- 2014: Robbery case registered at Samde Ulwa Police Station, Maharajganj district.

Police said firearms were allegedly used in all three offences. The Crime Branch is now investigating the source of the firearms, whom the accused had allegedly come to meet in Mumbai, and the suspected purchase and supply network involved in the illegal firearms trade. Further investigation is underway to identify other persons involved in the procurement, sale and supply of the weapons.

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