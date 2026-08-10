30 Suspected Dengue Cases Reported In Ulhasnagar, Civic Body Intensifies Monsoon Health Measures |

Ulhasnagar: The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation's health department has stepped up preventive measures after 30 suspected dengue cases were reported based on information compiled from various private laboratories in the city.

Waterlogging Raises Mosquito Breeding Concerns

With the monsoon also raising the risk of other seasonal illnesses such as malaria, chikungunya, typhoid and diarrhoea, the civic administration has decided to intensify preventive measures across Ulhasnagar.

Open drains, pothole-ridden roads and inadequate water drainage have contributed to waterlogging in several parts of the city. While leaking water pipelines had caused water accumulation in some areas before the monsoon, rainfall has now added to the problem. Officials fear that stagnant water could create favourable breeding conditions for mosquitoes and increase the risk of vector-borne diseases.

Health department reviews situation

A review meeting of the civic health department was recently held under the chairmanship of Health Committee Chairperson Savita Torane-Ragde, with the Medical Health Officer and other officials in attendance.

The meeting focused on the prevailing situation of seasonal and communicable diseases in the city. Medical Health Officer Satyam Gupta confirmed the figure of 30 suspected dengue cases based on data received from private laboratories.

Following the reported cases, health department teams have been instructed to intensify inspections across different parts of the city. Particular emphasis is being placed on identifying potential mosquito-breeding sites, including stagnant water around houses, uncovered water tanks, flower pots, discarded tyres and other containers where water can accumulate.

The civic administration has also directed officials to intensify cleanliness drives and strengthen public awareness activities to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases.

Residents urged to observe ‘dry day’ every week

The civic administration has appealed to residents to actively participate in efforts to control mosquito-borne diseases, stressing that preventive measures cannot succeed without public cooperation.

Medical Health Officer Satyam Gupta said the risk of dengue and malaria increases during the monsoon and urged residents to remain vigilant.

Citizens have been advised to observe a ‘dry day’ at least once a week by emptying and cleaning all containers used to store water at home. Residents have also been urged to ensure that water does not remain stagnant in and around their homes.

The civic health department is now closely monitoring the situation and has called for continued cooperation from residents to prevent further spread of dengue and other seasonal diseases.

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