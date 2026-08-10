Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray Opposes BMC Open Space Proposals, Announces Agitation Against Land Use Changes

Aaditya Thackeray | File Image

Mumbai: A delegation of Shiv Sena (UBT) led by MLA Aaditya Thackeray met Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide on Monday and opposed a series of proposals involving Mumbai’s open spaces, playgrounds and civic plots. Thackeray announced that the party would launch an agitation and march to the BMC against any move to hand over or alter the use of the city’s open spaces.

Opposition To Bandra Ground Conversion

The party opposed the proposed change in reservation of the Neville D’Souza Football Ground at Bandra Reclamation, which could pave the way for its conversion into an exhibition centre. It also objected to the proposed handover of the BMC’s 12-acre Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sports Complex in Andheri West to a private trust for 10 years under the PPP model, as well as the proposed allotment of two MHADA-owned open plots in Juhu and D.N. Nagar to the institution for three years for caretaking and beautification.

Thackeray said the proposed agitation would focus on protecting Mumbai’s open spaces, saving BEST and improving the city’s education system. BMC Opposition Leader Kishori Pednekar, MLA Sunil Shinde, and corporators Hemangi Warlikar, Padmaja Chemburkar, Nishikant Shinde and Chintaman Nivate, among others, were present.

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