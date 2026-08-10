Maharashtra Cyber Registers 803 FIRs Under ‘Operation 1930’ To Crack Down On Cyber Fraud Networks | Representational Image

Mumbai: Maharashtra Cyber has registered 803 proactive FIRs across the state under “Operation 1930: Cyber Safety”, an intelligence-led campaign launched on July 1 to crack down on the infrastructure and facilitators enabling cyber financial fraud.

The operation focuses on identifying and disrupting Layer-1 money mule accounts, fraudulent cheque and ATM withdrawals, suspicious SIM cards and Point of Sale (PoS) sellers allegedly facilitating cybercrime. Maharashtra Cyber conducted centralised data analysis, while police units across the state carried out field verification and enforcement.

Thousands Of Suspicious Accounts Identified

The analysis identified 2,717 Layer-1 money mule accounts across 57 banks, linked to disputed transactions of around ₹12.57 crore. Police also identified 3,597 accounts involved in cheque withdrawals amounting to approximately ₹89.30 crore, along with 17,014 accounts and 10,075 ATM IDs linked to fraudulent ATM withdrawals involving around ₹70.14 crore. Additionally, 5,684 suspect SIM cards linked to 7,312 cybercrime complaints were flagged for action.

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Proactive FIRs Against Cybercrime Ecosystem

The 803 FIRs were initiated proactively, rather than being restricted to individual victim complaints, allowing police to target the wider cybercrime ecosystem.

Maharashtra Cyber said the 1930 helpline receives around 8,000–10,000 calls daily. During the first seven months of 2026, more than two lakh cybercrime complaints were handled and approximately ₹514.36 crore was safeguarded through timely intervention.

Since July 1, ₹25.46 crore has also been restored to victims through the Money Restoration Module.

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