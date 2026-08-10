Old Buildings In Maharashtra Need Stability Certificate, Permits For New Utility Connections | AI

Mumbai: Owners of old buildings in Maharashtra seeking new water, drainage or other utility connections will now have to furnish valid structural stability certificates and construction permits, besides making provisions for rainwater harvesting and bio-sludge management.

Safety Documents Made Mandatory

The Urban Development Department issued a government resolution on Monday introducing a uniform procedure for granting utility connections to existing buildings across municipal corporations, municipalities and nagar panchayats in the state.

The new framework has been introduced as part of the government’s “ease of doing business and ease of living” initiatives. Permissions for new water and drainage connections will be granted only after applicants meet the prescribed conditions and comply with provisions of the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR) and the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act.

Rainwater Harvesting, Waste Management Checks

Under the new procedure, applicants will have to submit the building’s original construction permit along with a valid structural stability certificate. The documents will be scrutinised by the concerned engineer before the utility connection is approved.

Uniform Process Across Urban Bodies

Authorities will also assess whether the building has adequate space for installing rainwater harvesting facilities and systems for solid waste and bio-sludge management. The feasibility assessment will further examine whether installation of these facilities could pose any risk to the building itself or neighbouring structures.

The government has directed all urban local bodies to process applications for new utility connections to old buildings once the prescribed requirements are fulfilled. The move is aimed at bringing uniformity to the approval process while ensuring structural safety and compliance with environmental requirements.

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