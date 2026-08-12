'I Am Shocked': Indian Army Veteran Flags Incorrect Tricolour Draping On Ajay Ahuja's Coffin In Netflix's Operation Safed Sagar, Demands Apology

Indian Army Vetera Flags Tricolour Error In Operation Safed Sagar | Photo Via Instagram

Colonel Vembu Shankar, an Indian Army veteran, has raised concerns over a scene in the Netflix web series Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War, alleging that the Indian National Flag has been incorrectly draped over the coffin of Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, portrayed by Siddharth in the show.

Indian Army Veteran Flags Tricolour Error In Operation Safed Sagar

The veteran shared a screengrab from the series on his Instagram handle, pointing out a scene featuring Mihir Ahuja as Flying Officer C.H. Bal Reddy, aka Baldy, and Abhay Verma as Flying Officer Rajpal Singh Dhaliwal, aka Dhali, carrying Ahuja's coffin as pallbearers. According to the veteran, the coffin is draped in the Indian National Flag, but the positioning of the Tricolour does not comply with the Flag Code of India.

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In fact, in the real footage shown in the series depicts the saffron band positioned towards the head of the deceased officer. However, in the recreated scene, the green portion of the flag is reportedly visible, prompting the veteran to argue that the saffron band should have been positioned towards the head.

Via Netflix

'I Am Shocked'

The veteran also expressed shock that the alleged error had not been noticed during production, particularly by the authorities at Service Headquarters and the military advisers associated with the series.

“I am shocked how the authorities at the Service Headquarters and the military advisors have overlooked this fact,” the veteran said.

Demands Apology

He further called for the makers and those responsible for the scene to issue an apology through mainstream media.

The makers of Operation Safed Sagar are yet to react to the veteran’s concerns.

Operation Safed Sagar Cast

Operation Safed Sagar stars Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth, Vinay Pathak, Manu Rishi Chadha, Abhay Verma, Arnav Bhasin, Adil Hussain, Sanjay Suri, Barun Sobti, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli and others.