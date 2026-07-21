Operation Safed Sagar Trailer Launch: Emotional Siddharth Hides Tears, Wins Hearts With Funny Remark About Adil Hussain - VIDEO

Trailer launch events usually follow a familiar script - grand entries, applause, speeches and photo opportunities. But the launch of Netflix's Operation Safed Sagar in Mumbai on Monday had a few moments that felt refreshingly unscripted, thanks largely to its leading man, Siddharth.

The actor wore his emotions openly throughout the event, making it clear that the story he has brought to screen is one that means a great deal to him.

Based on an untold chapter of the Kargil War, Operation Safed Sagar follows Squadron Leader Ajay Ojha and the Golden Arrows as they undertake a dangerous mission after Pakistani forces occupy strategic positions in the Kargil-Drass sector. The trailer was unveiled in the presence of the cast, filmmakers, war veterans and their families, adding an emotional weight to the occasion.

For Siddharth, that emotion seemed impossible to hide.

As he spoke about the Indian Air Force and his experience of playing Squadron Leader Ajay Ojha, the actor turned emotional more than once. He was visibly teary-eyed on multiple occasions and, at one point, even covered his face to avoid the cameras after struggling to hold back his tears. It wasn't the kind of emotion often seen at promotional events, making the moment feel genuine rather than performative.

But just when the atmosphere became heavy, Siddharth effortlessly lightened the mood.

During an interaction, younger actors Abhay Verma, Taaruk Raina, Mihir Ahuja and Arnav Bhasin were asked what they had learned from senior actors Jimmy Shergill and Siddharth. Their responses, that they had grown up watching them, earned smiles from the audience. When the mic reached Siddharth, he instantly flipped the conversation with a witty remark, saying that he had grown up watching Adil Hussain. The joke caught everyone off guard and left the entire stage, along with members of the media, laughing.

That balance between sincerity and humour became one of the defining features of Siddharth's presence at the event. He allowed himself to be vulnerable without making the event entirely sombre, and then reminded everyone of his easy-going personality with perfectly timed humour.

Another moment that drew attention came during the cast's entry. While Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Taaruk Raina, Mihir Ahuja and Arnav Bhasin rode onto the stage on motorcycles, Siddharth walked in wearing an arm sling. Asked about the injury, he kept the explanation brief, only revealing that he had undergone a "small operation," without sharing further details.

The event was also attended by Dia Mirza, Adil Hussain, Prajakta Koli and Amrita Bagchi.