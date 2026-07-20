Operation Safed Sagar Trailer: 'Goosebumps', 'Super Excited'; Jimmy Shergill, Barun Sobti, Abhay Verma, Siddharth Starrer Impresses Netizens

Operation Safed Sagar Trailer | Instagram

The trailer of Netflix's new series Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War was launched at a grand event in Mumbai on Monday. The show stars Jimmy Shergill, Barun Sobti, Abhay Verma, Siddharth, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Kohli, Mihir Ahuja, and Taaruk Raina.

The trailer of Operation Safed Sagar is quite interesting and keeps us hooked for those three minutes. The series is set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War, and it looks like the show has been created on a grand scale. Also, the VFX in the trailer is quite impressive. Watch the trailer below...

Netizens Review Operation Safed Sagar Trailer

Reacting to the trailer, a netizen commented, "Operation Safed Sagar Trailer looks like one of Netflix India's most ambitious and emotionally powerful military dramas. If the full series delivers on the promise of this trailer, it could become a landmark war series that honors the heroes of the Kargil War with sincerity, scale, and cinematic excellence (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "The Performance Delivered By All Is On Another Level. Looks Raw And Realistic. Netflix Has Come Up With One Of The Best Projects Ever Dedicated To Our Brave Real Life Indian Heros. Thank You For Introducing The World To The GOLDEN ARROWS Masterpiece For Sure!! (sic)."

A fan of Abhay wrote, "@verma.abhay_ having goosebumps, you did an amazing job (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Operation Safed Sagar Release Date

Operation Safed Sagar is slated to release on August 7, 2026. The series is directed by Oni Sen, who is known for helming shows like Out of Love and Asur.

The trailer has impressed one and all, the show is directed by Oni Sen, and it features such an amazing cast, so the expectations from Operation Safed Sagar are surely quite high.