Operation Safed Sagar First Look Out: Jimmy Shergill And Siddharth Star In This Upcoming Series; When & Where To Watch?

Operation Safed Sagar | Netflix

The much-anticipated war drama Operation Safed Sagar, starring Jimmy Shergill and Siddharth, is all set to bring to OTT screens the story of India's aerial bravery. Inspired by true events from the 1999 Kargil War, the film showcases the heroics of the Indian Air Force's Operation Safed Sagar, a crucial mission that played a defining role in India's victory.

Directed by Oni Sen, known for his gripping storytelling in Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side, the series combines emotional depth with high-octane action sequences. It promises a realistic portrayal of the challenges, courage, and sacrifices made by Indian pilots who risked their lives to defend the nation's borders at extreme altitudes.

The series title unveiled in Delhi

The upcoming series featuring actor Jimmy Shergill, titled 'Operation Safed Sagar,' was launched at the inaugural Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon 2025 in New Delhi on Sunday. The series is created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal.

About Operation Safed Sagar

Along with Jimmy Shergill, the series also features Siddharth, Mihir Ahuja, Abhay Verma, Taaruk Raina, and Arnav Bhasin in key roles. The series is produced by Matchbox Shots and Feel Good Films, with support from the Indian Air Force. The series is set ot be released on Netflix. The streaming platform shared the first look of the series on Instagram and wrote, "The world's highest air operation in history. The highest honour 🫡 Watch Operation Safed Sagar, coming soon, only on Netflix. "

The series pays tribute to the unsung heroes

With its intense heart-stirring performances and cinematic realism, Operation Safed Sagar pays tribute to the unsung heroes of the Indian Air Force. The film not only celebrates military valor but also highlights the human side of warfare — the fear, the sacrifice, and the unbreakable spirit of those who serve.