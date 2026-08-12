IndiGo Kolkata-Chennai Flight Suffers Engine Failure, Makes Emergency Landing With 224 On Board - VIDEO

Representational image | File

Chennai: An IndiGo flight from Kolkata developed a left engine failure shortly before landing, prompting authorities to declare a full emergency at Chennai airport. The emergency landing at Chennai airport took place late on Tuesday night.

The aircraft, with 224 people on board, declared a full emergency at 11:29 pm on August 11. IndiGo flight 6E-723, scheduled to depart from Kolkata for Chennai at 9:15 pm, departed on Tuesday at 9:39 pm, about 25 minutes late, according to airport officials.

The pilot noticed that the left engine had failed as he prepared to land. He alerted air traffic control, following which airport authorities activated emergency response measures to facilitate the aircraft's safe landing.

Aircraft lands safely

The aircraft landed safely on Runway 25 at 11.37 pm with all 224 people on board. The full emergency was withdrawn at 11.47 pm. Airport authorities said all operations remained normal after the incident.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, passengers staged a protest at Kolkata's Dum Dum Airport after an Air India Express flight from Kolkata to Chennai reportedly faced a delay.

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The flight was scheduled to depart around 6:30 a.m. with 170 passengers on board. The passengers had already completed the boarding process when they were informed that the aircraft had developed a technical problem. Frustrated over the delay, the passengers expressed their anger and staged a protest at the airport.