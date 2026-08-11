WB CM Suvendu Adhikari's Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In Kolaghat Due To Bad Weather - VIDEO

Due to bad weather, WB CM Suvendu Adhikari’s helicopter could not land in West Medinipur |

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s helicopter made an emergency landing at Kolaghat in Purba Medinipur on Tuesday after bad weather disrupted his scheduled journey to Keshpur, reported news agency IANS.

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Adhikari had taken off from Dumdum in Kolkata for Keshpur in West Medinipur, where he was scheduled to attend a programme commemorating freedom fighter Khudiram Bose. However, deteriorating weather conditions prevented the helicopter from landing at the intended destination.

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As a precautionary measure, the pilot turned the helicopter around and landed it at the Balaka Manch ground in Kolaghat, officials said.

After the emergency landing, Adhikari continued his journey to West Medinipur by road to attend the scheduled programme.

The incident caused a change in the Chief Minister’s travel plans, but there were no reports of any injuries or other untoward incident following the precautionary landing.