Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Greater Noida Bus Fire: 9 Charred To Death After Double-Decker Bus Catches Fire On Yamuna Expressway, Several Passengers Escape | Video

More than 30 passengers were travelling on the bus from Noida to Mahoba, with several escaping through broken windows. The fire's cause is under investigation. (Read more...)

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Nine passengers died after a sleeper bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida early Thursday. Visuals from the spot.



Eyewitness Baba Durjan, who lives 1 KM away from the incident site, says, “I am a resident of Sewada village, which is… https://t.co/SpfBQ6Ko9O pic.twitter.com/1t0Dn6RUpW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 24, 2026

2. Mumbai-Pune Expressway Bus Erupts In Flames Near Panvel; Passengers Escape Unhurt As Fire Teams Rush To Spot | Watch

A bus caught fire on the Pune-bound lane of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near kilometre 16 in Panvel around 7.55 am on Thursday. (Read more...)

3. Xi Jinping's 'Poker Face' Meets Donald Trump's Smirk As B-1 Bombers Soar Into Skies At Joint Base Andrews - VIDEO

Xi arrived with Peng Liyuan for a three-day state visit featuring talks with Trump on trade, AI and security. (Read more...)

President Trump just had a B-2 Spirit and four F-22 Raptors fly overhead as he and President Xi stood there with the Star-Spangled Banner playing… and then he leaned over and SMIRKED at Xi. 🤣🤣🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QnU3dVC0k6 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) September 23, 2026

4. After Jamui, Another Molestation Incident Reported In Bihar’s Samastipur; Woman Allegedly Harassed While Taking Photos, 4 Youths Detained After Video Goes Viral

A video of the incident went viral on social media, following which police detained four youths and launched an investigation to identify others involved. (Read more...)

जमुई जैसा कांड अब समस्तीपुर में भी, सुनसान सड़क पर लड़की से छेड़खानी, हाथ मरोड़ा, गालियां दी, वीडियो वायरल...



समस्तीपुर में जमुई जैसी घटना दोहरायी गयी, कर्पूरीग्राम थाना क्षेत्र के जगतसिंहपुर में बांध बाइपास रोड पर एक लड़के के साथ जा रही लड़की को कुछ स्थानीय युवकों ने पकड़कर… pic.twitter.com/Js2zQZdhZf — Samastipur Town (@samastipurtown) September 24, 2026

5. NSE IPO Listing: Shares Rise 5% After Flat Market Debut

National Stock Exchange shares made a muted debut on Thursday, listing at ₹1,800 on BSE, a 0.84% premium over the IPO price of ₹1,785. (Read more...)

6. Meta Unveils Muse Charm Pendant, Brings AI Agent Access Without A Phone

The gadget includes a fingerprint sensor and small display while supporting voice and touch interactions. The company said it is targeting a December launch but has not announced pricing or global availability details. (Read more...)

Meta announces Muse Charm, a handheld gadget allowing people to utilize an AI personal agent without their phone, computer or glasses.



Available in time for the holidays. pic.twitter.com/pEW0XSzcpJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 24, 2026

7. OpenAI Breached Australia's Government Health Portal, PM Albanese Calls It 'Unacceptable'

OpenAI said no patient records were accessed and the exposure involved aggregate data and file names. (Read more...)

8. ‘It’s Vulgar’: Netizens React To President Donald Trump Aide Natalie Harp’s Short Dress At United Nations Gathering

Harp was seen attending the gathering in a short black dress. Images and videos from the event circulated across social media platforms, prompting a range of reactions from users. (Read more...)

‘It’s Vulgar’: Netizens React To Trump Aide Natalie Harp’s Short Dress At United Nations Gathering | X

9. Who Was Madam Bhikaji Cama? Everything To Know About The Revolutionary Who Defied British Rule

Bhikaji Rustom was amongst the most prominent personalities of the Indian Independence movement. (Read more...)

10. Ranbir Kapoor Drives Vintage Car With Bloodied Arm In First Poster Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War; Netizens React

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War has unveiled its first poster, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in a striking vintage avatar. (Read more...)