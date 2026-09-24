 Mumbai-Pune Expressway Bus Erupts In Flames Near Panvel; Passengers Escape Unhurt As Fire Teams Rush To Spot | Watch
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Mumbai-Pune Expressway Bus Erupts In Flames Near Panvel; Passengers Escape Unhurt As Fire Teams Rush To Spot | Watch

A bus caught fire on the Pune-bound lane of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near kilometre 16 in Panvel around 7.55 am on Thursday. All passengers were reported safe. Fire teams from Panvel and Khopoli rushed to the spot, while the cause of the blaze remains unknown.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, September 24, 2026, 08:39 AM IST
Mumbai-Pune Expressway Bus Erupts In Flames Near Panvel; Passengers Escape Unhurt As Fire Teams Rush To Spot | Watch
Mumbai-Pune Expressway Bus Erupts In Flames Near Panvel; Passengers Escape Unhurt As Fire Teams Rush To Spot | Watch | File photo

Mumbai: A bus caught fire on the Pune-bound lane of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near kilometre 16 in the Panvel area on Thursday morning.

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The incident was reported around 7.55 am, following which fire-fighting operations were launched. All passengers travelling in the bus were reported to be safe.

Fire brigade teams from the Panvel Municipal Corporation and Khopoli Municipal Council reached the spot to bring the blaze under control. Additional fire tenders were also dispatched to the site.

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of Rasayani police station. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

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