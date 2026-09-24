Who Was Madam Bhikaji Cama? Everything To Know About The Revolutionary Who Defied British Rule

Who Was Madam Bhikaji Cama? | X

Madam Bhikaji Cama was one of the prominent women revolutionaries who played a significant role in India’s freedom struggle. She was born on September 24, 1861, to a Zoroastrian family in Bombay (now Mumbai), and became known for her strong opposition to British rule and her efforts to highlight India’s struggle for independence on the international stage. Her father Sorabji Framji Patel and Jaijibai Sorabji Patel were well-known personalities. Her father was also an influential member of the Parsi community. On her 165th birth anniversary, let's take a look at her struggle, contribution to the country.

About Madam Bhikaji Cama

Bhikaji Rustom was amongst the most prominent personalities of the Indian Independence movement. Her humble heart and kind gestures impressed many people. The urge to do good and rightful deeds for the needy was her first priority. She reflected the quality of being diligent since childhood, which was visible enough in all what she was indulged in. She was educated at the Alexandra Girls' English Institution, where she was exposed to social and political issues from an early age. She married Rustom Cama in 1885, but her interests increasingly turned towards public service and the nationalist movement.

Move to London and contacts

Moved to London and came into contact with Dadabhai Naoroji and Shyamji Krishna Varma. In the late 1890s, Cama became involved in relief work during the bubonic plague outbreak in Bombay. She eventually travelled to Europe for medical treatment and remained there for several years. While in London, she came into contact with Indian nationalists, including Dadabhai Naoroji and Shyamji Krishna Varma. There she co-founded the Paris Indian Society and published the newspaper Bande Mataram, advocating for Indian independence and inspiring unity.

Work with Indian revolutionaries

Cama later moved to Paris, where she became involved with Indian revolutionaries and helped spread awareness about British colonial rule. She wrote and distributed nationalist literature and supported efforts to build international support for Indian independence.

Unfurled early version of Indian flag

One of the most notable moments in her life came in 1907, when she attended the International Socialist Conference in Stuttgart, Germany. There, she unfurled an early version of the Indian national flag and called for India’s independence from British rule. The flag featured green, yellow and red bands, along with symbols representing India’s aspirations. Cama was allowed to return to India in 1935, by which time she was in poor health. She died in Bombay on August 13, 1936, at the age of 74.