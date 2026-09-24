Meta Unveils Muse Charm Pendant, Brings AI Agent Access Without A Phone |

At its annual Connect conference, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced Muse Charm, a small pendant-style device designed as a dedicated hardware companion to Muse, the company's personal AI agent. The announcement came alongside the reveal of Meta's new $1,299 VR Glasses, positioning both products as the next step in Zuckerberg's push to make AI agents a constant, always-reachable presence in users' daily lives.

What is Muse Charm?

Muse Charm is a compact, keychain-friendly gadget built around a single purpose - giving people a fast way to talk to their Muse agent without pulling out a phone or opening an app. According to Meta, the device is activated by a fingerprint sensor and carries a small display showing the user's Muse avatar. It supports voice, touch and camera-based interaction, letting users speak to their AI agent and, according to the company, show it 'what's going on around' them in real time. Notably, unlike Meta's smart glasses, the Charm reportedly lacks a camera in some early reports, with accounts differing on whether visual input is supported at launch.

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Zuckerberg was candid about how early-stage the device still is. "We've packed a lot of technology with this little guy," he said, adding that for anyone not wearing Meta's smart glasses, the Charm would be 'by far the fastest way to talk to your Muse.'

Meta Muse: Pricing and availability

Meta has not announced a price for Muse Charm. Zuckerberg said the company still needs to 'finalise laying out the components' before settling on cost, but confirmed the device is being targeted for a holiday-season launch, aiming to ship in time for December. No confirmed retail date or specific launch markets have been shared yet.

Meta Muse: Is it coming to India?

Meta has not announced India as a launch market for Muse Charm, and no timeline for an Indian rollout has been shared. This is consistent with the pattern set by Muse itself - the AI agent that powers the Charm launched only for adult users in the US on September 8, accessible via iOS, Android, the web and WhatsApp, with no international expansion confirmed so far. Meta has, however, been steadily expanding other AI products - including Hindi voice support for Meta AI and its Ray-Ban smart glasses - into India, so an eventual India launch for Muse and its hardware companions is plausible, but nothing has been confirmed by the company at this stage.

For now, Muse Charm remains a preview of Meta's hardware ambitions for agentic AI rather than a product ready for purchase. Pricing, full feature specifics, and international availability are all expected to be detailed closer to its holiday launch.