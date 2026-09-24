Ranbir Kapoor Drives Vintage Car With Bloodied Arm In First Poster Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War; Netizens React

Love & War First Poster Out | Photo via Instagram

The first poster of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited film Love & War has been unveiled, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in a striking vintage avatar. On Thursday (September 24), the makers unveiled the poster, which was posted on social media by Ranbir's co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt.

The poster has offered audiences a glimpse of Ranbir's character without revealing much about the film’s storyline.

The poster presents the actor seated in a bright blue classic convertible, dressed in a white t-shirt and dark sunglasses, with his hair styled in a slicked-back look and a moustache adding to his retro appearance.

While the character appears relaxed behind the wheel, the poster hints at a darker side of the story. His right arm is visibly covered in blood and deep wounds.

Reacting to the poster, a fan commented, "Omggg so excited to see your look." Another comment read, "We get it Alia, we get it."

"Vicky and Ranbir back together again. Loved them in Sanju❤️"

"This genuinely looks so good," wrote another user.

Another comment read, "Two phenomenal actors in a single movie, brought together by one of the greatest directors."

The poster confirms that Love & War is scheduled to release theatrically on January 21, 2027. The film is presented by Bhansali Productions and is also set to have an IMAX release. Netflix is listed as the streaming partner.

About Love & War

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love & War brings together a powerful cast. It marks Vicky's first collaboration with the filmmaker, Ranbir's second after Saawariya, and Alia's second after Gangubai Kathiawadi, for which she won a National Award for Best Actress.

The film was first announced in 2024 and initially scheduled for a Christmas 2025 release. However, it was later postponed without a confirmed date. Reports then suggested a March 2026 release window, which also passed without an official announcement. In April, the makers finally confirmed that Love & War will now release in theatres on January 21, 2027.