After Jamui, Another Molestation Incident Reported In Bihar’s Samastipur; Woman Allegedly Harassed While Taking Photos, 4 Youths Detained After Video Goes Viral | X @samastipurtown

Patna: Within a week of the Jamui molestation incident, a young woman was allegedly molested in Samastipur as miscreants touched her inappropriately when she stopped to take a photo.

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Swinging into action

after a video of the young woman being molested in public in Samastipur went viral, police took four youths into custody. In the viral video, it can be seen that the young men surrounded the girl who had stopped to take a photo and misbehaved with her.

The incident took place on the Bandh bypass in Jagatsinghpur village under Karpurigram police station limits, just a few kilometres from the district headquarters. It is alleged that she was subjected to abusive and indecent behavior. Someone filmed the incident, which went viral on Wednesday night.

Later, police detained four youths from Jagatsinghpur village and are interrogating them. Police investigations are underway to identify others involved in the incident.

The girl was taking photos on the roadside when the young man arrived.

According to locals, the woman was walking along the Bandh Bypass Road with a young man. They stopped on the roadside to take photos. Meanwhile, three young men approached and surrounded the woman. They allegedly began misbehaving with her.

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In the viral video, some young men are seen asking the young woman for her name and address and allegedly abusing her. They are also seen touching the young woman inappropriately and dragging her onto the street. A bystander captured a mobile video of the incident.

The matter came to the attention of the police after the video went viral on social media late Wednesday evening. Taking the matter seriously, police began identifying the young men seen in the viral video.

Acting Sadar DSP confirmed that the accused were picked up from their respective homes and further legal proceedings are underway.