Lawyer Slaps Man Accused Of Molesting Minor Outside Bihar Court, Says He Deserved Harsher Punishment | PTI

Patna: A lawyer on Wednesday slapped a man accused of molesting a minor girl in Bihar’s Jamui district after he was produced before a court in connection with the case.

Lawyer confronts accused

The lawyer, Akash Pandey, approached Hareram Yadav as police were escorting him from the court premises and slapped him.

Pandey later said Yadav “should have been shot dead” instead of being merely slapped. Asked whether he had taken the law into his own hands, the lawyer said he was prepared to accept any punishment under the law.

VIDEO | Jamui harassment case: Main accused Nandan Yadav slapped by people outside court.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/nCb1mAxLbD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 23, 2026

“I am an advocate but also a human being. I have humanity,” Pandey said, adding that his reaction was based on what he had seen and learnt about the incident involving the minor.

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Case details emerge

The case relates to an alleged assault and harassment of two Class 10 students on September 19. A video of the incident, in which a group of men is seen stopping the minors, abusing them and preventing them from leaving, later surfaced on social media.

Police launched an investigation after the video went viral and arrested several suspects.