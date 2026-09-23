Lawyer Slaps Jamui Groping Accused Hareram Yadav Outside Court, Says ‘I’m Human First’ - VIDEO

The main accused in the alleged molestation and misbehaviour of a minor girl in Bihar’s Jamui was slapped by a lawyer while being taken out of the court premises after his appearance on Wednesday evening.

The incident involving accused Hareram Yadav triggered brief chaos outside the court. Police immediately intervened and escorted him away amid heightened tension. Some people gathered outside the court also confronted the accused, questioning how he would react if a similar incident involved his sister.

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Yadav had been brought from hospital by police earlier in the afternoon. However, amid a large gathering outside the court, he was not taken for an immediate hearing. He was subsequently produced before the court in the evening.

Jamui Superintendent of Police Vishwajit Dayal said Yadav was among two accused arrested following Tuesday’s police action and had been declared medically fit for production before the court. The second accused, however, was still recovering and could not be produced.

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Advocate Akash Pandey admitted slapping Yadav, saying he was angered by the alleged incident involving the minor. He said his action was an expression of public outrage and acknowledged that he acted in anger. Pandey added that if the law punished him for taking matters into his own hands, he would accept the consequences.

Meanwhile, the District Bar Association has decided that no lawyer will represent the accused. Association president Sitaram Singh and general secretary Amit Kumar said the decision was taken unanimously in view of the alleged incident.