‘It’s Vulgar’: Netizens React To President Donald Trump Aide Natalie Harp’s Short Dress At United Nations Gathering

‘It’s Vulgar’: Netizens React To Trump Aide Natalie Harp’s Short Dress At United Nations Gathering | X

US President Donald Trump took the floor at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, during the 81st session at UN headquarters in New York City. He showed up with First Lady Melania and his staff, among them was Trump's executive assistant, Natalie Harp, who became the highlight of the viral conversation. A recent appearance by Natalie Harp at a United Nations gathering has sparked discussion on social media, with some users commenting on her choice of outfit. Let's get into the detail of what it was about.

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Natalie Harp's viral conversation

US President Donald Trump took the floor at the United Nations to address world leaders. But it was Trump's executive assistant, Natalie Harp, who became part of the viral conversation after she was spotted in a short dress. Harp was seen attending the gathering in a short black dress. Images and videos from the event circulated across social media platforms, prompting a range of reactions from users. While some focused on her appearance and described the outfit as inappropriate for the occasion, others questioned the criticism and argued that attention should remain on the event and its proceedings.

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Netizen reactions

Natalie's look, which drew attention from social media users, faced criticism for her dress code.

Some social media users called the outfit “vulgar” and criticised Harp’s choice of clothing. Others defended her, saying that comments about a woman’s appearance or clothing should not overshadow her professional role or participation in an international diplomatic setting.

“Her skirt is inappropriately short for a professional,” one X user wrote.

Another posted, “Damn that is a short skirt .. I’m short short for a reason.”

Jane of North shared the picture of Natalie Harp's dress and wrote, "I'm in shock over Natalie Harp showing up at the UN. It's vulgar. It's disrespectful. These people are disgusting. How different the world would be if Kamala Harris were President."

Social media discussion

The discussion comes as high-profile appearances by political aides and officials at international events frequently attract attention online. Photographs and short video clips from such gatherings can quickly circulate on social media, often generating conversations that extend beyond the issues discussed at the event itself.

Harp, a former television host and political commentator, has worked closely with Trump and has been associated with his political team. She has also appeared alongside the US President at several public events. This was not Harp’s first wardrobe debate during presidential travel.

Previous wardrobe debate

Last month, she followed Trump across the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews in a fitted, ankle-length green dress. She was criticised for that too, as critics thought the look was too glamorous for an aide on official business. The outfit stood out against the suits and uniforms around her.