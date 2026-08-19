Who Is Natalie Harp, The Trump Aide At The Centre Of Fresh Spotlight?

Natalie Harp has emerged as a prominent figure in US President Donald Trump’s inner circle, despite holding a relatively low-profile formal position in the White House.

Serving as a Special and Executive Assistant to Trump, Harp is frequently seen close to the President during official events, travel and meetings. Her unusual proximity to Trump, along with her role in preparing information for him, has made her the subject of growing media attention.

She is perhaps best known by the nickname “human printer”, a reference to her reported habit of carrying a portable printer and producing hard copies of news articles, social media posts and other material for Trump, who is known to prefer reading information on paper.

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From Cancer Survivor To Trump Supporter

Harp first came into Trump's political orbit through her personal account of battling stage II bone cancer.

According to The Washington Post, Harp has said that she underwent chemotherapy and faced serious complications during her treatment. The Post reported that a medical error involving an IV in 2015 left her in severe pain and temporarily wheelchair-bound.

Harp later said she had failed two available chemotherapy treatments and struggled to gain access to clinical trials. She subsequently received an FDA-approved immunotherapy drug for an unapproved use.

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Her experience became closely linked to Trump's Right to Try Act, which he signed into law in 2018. Harp publicly credited the legislation with helping her obtain treatment and later spoke about her experience at Republican events, including the 2020 Republican National Convention.

However, The Washington Post questioned whether the Right to Try law was actually responsible for her treatment. The report noted that the drug Harp described receiving had already been approved by the FDA, although she received it for an unapproved use. Such off-label use was already permitted under existing regulations.

The Post also reported that Harp had discussed receiving the treatment before Trump signed the Right to Try law, casting further doubt on the claim that the legislation directly enabled her treatment.

From Conservative Media To Trump’s Inner Circle

Harp later worked as an anchor and host at the conservative One America News Network (OAN), strengthening her profile within right-wing media circles.

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Harp became a constant presence around Trump from around 2022 and was frequently seen accompanying him on the golf course and during other activities.

During the 2024 presidential campaign, she became known as Trump's “human printer” because she would carry a portable printer and provide him with printed material, including favourable coverage and social media posts.

The nickname has since followed her into the White House.

A Gatekeeper To The President’s Information

Harp's role reportedly extends beyond printing documents.

CNN reported that she has been involved in preparing material for Trump's Truth Social posts and has become an important figure in the flow of information around the President. New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, whose book Regime Change examines Trump's second term, have also described her as a significant presence around him.

CBS News previously reported that Harp's desk was located in the outer Oval Office area, placing her physically close to the President.

Her access has consequently attracted attention inside and outside the administration, particularly over the extent of her influence over what Trump sees and receives.

Letters, Loyalty And Unusual Proximity

Recent reporting has placed further focus on Harp's personal loyalty to Trump.

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CNN, citing Regime Change, reported that Harp had written letters to Trump that were left in his personal spaces. The book's authors described the notes as unusually personal and adoring. CNN also reported that Trump has spoken highly of Harp's loyalty to staff members.

Her proximity to Trump has also produced unusual episodes. In 2023, according to reporting cited by CNN, Harp reportedly travelled in the trunk area of an SUV to accompany Trump to a court appearance after there was no seat available for her in the motorcade.

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Secret Flight Switch In Turkey

Harp's closeness to Trump was again highlighted in August 2026 after details emerged of a secret aircraft switch during Trump's departure from Turkey following a NATO summit.

According to Reuters, Trump was secretly moved from Air Force One to a smaller military aircraft after US security officials received information about a potential missile threat. Harp was among a small group of aides who accompanied Trump during the covert transfer.

The operation involved moving Trump and selected aides from the presidential aircraft through a catering truck before they boarded the alternate plane, while Air Force One continued with other officials and members of the press pool.

Brother Questions Her Relationship With Trump

Harp's closeness to Trump has also drawn criticism from her estranged brother, Preston Harp.

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In an interview with the CNN, Preston described his sister's relationship with Trump as “very unhealthy” and said she was “just like his fan club”.

From Personal Struggle To Presidential Access

Harp's journey into Trump's inner circle has been shaped by a highly personal story. Her public profile began with her account of surviving bone cancer and her belief that Trump's Right to Try law played a role in her treatment.

She later moved into conservative media before becoming a close aide to Trump, eventually earning a reputation for being almost constantly at his side.