Xi Jinping's 'Poker Face' Meets Donald Trump's Smirk As B-1 Bombers Soar Into Skies At Joint Base Andrews - VIDEO |

Chinese President Xi Jinping's seemingly unfazed expression during a dramatic military flyover at Joint Base Andrews has gone viral after two US B-1 bombers roared overhead during his ceremonial welcome by President Donald Trump on Wednesday. While Trump appeared to visibly wince at the deafening sound, Xi remained largely expressionless, prompting social media users to focus on his 'poker face'.

President Trump just had a B-2 Spirit and four F-22 Raptors fly overhead as he and President Xi stood there with the Star-Spangled Banner playing… and then he leaned over and SMIRKED at Xi. 🤣🤣🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QnU3dVC0k6 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) September 23, 2026

Xi arrived at the Maryland military base with Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan to begin a three-day state visit to Washington. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump personally received the couple on the tarmac in an unusually high-profile welcome for a visiting foreign leader.

The ceremony featured a 100-foot-long red carpet, a 21-person honour cordon, colour teams carrying US and Chinese flags and other military ceremonial elements. Two B-1 bombers subsequently flew over the base as part of the planned welcome.

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Video Shows Xi Jinping Standing Expressionless

Video of the moment shows Trump and Xi standing alongside each other as the bombers pass overhead. Trump appears to react to the aircraft's loud roar, while Xi maintains a largely unchanged expression. The contrasting reactions quickly became the focus of social media posts and headlines.

After the flyover, Trump and Xi briefly spoke before Xi and Peng walked along the red carpet and left the base in a motorcade. Trump and Melania later returned to the White House aboard Marine One.

Why Did Trump Welcome Xi At The Airport?

Trump's decision to personally receive Xi at Joint Base Andrews marked a rare diplomatic gesture. US presidents generally receive visiting leaders at the White House rather than personally greeting them at the airport.

Trump welcoming Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday marked the first time a US President has greeted a foreign leader at an airport since President John F. Kennedy welcomed British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan in 1962.

The reception also comes months after Trump visited Beijing, where Xi hosted him during their previous summit. The two leaders are now meeting for Xi's first Washington visit in more than a decade.

Trump and Xi are expected to discuss trade, tariffs, artificial intelligence, technology, Taiwan and the Iran war during the three-day visit. The US and China have also agreed to extend their existing trade truce, adding an economic dimension to the high-profile summit.